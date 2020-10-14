Stand Up! Girls™ to Host Virtual Fundraiser October 29

Press Releases Stand Up! Girls Press Release

NYC non-profit event to include a screening of All Joking Aside, followed by Q+A with actors and comedians.

New York, NY, October 14, 2020 --



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stand Up! Girls™ suspended all live events and programs in March until further notice, and instead turned to online programming. The nonprofit's mission is to empower girls using stand-up comedy, creating a future of powerful leaders by teaching them the confidence to own any room they walk into.



The film All Joking Aside directly aligns with the aim of Stand Up! Girls™.



“When I first came across Stand Up! Girls, and the great work that they were doing bringing stand-up into the lives of these young women, the parallels to the film were immediate,” said Jon Ornay, the film’s producer. “As much as I hope that the film on its own can serve as an inspiration for women to get up on stage and exercise their voices, knowing that through this partnership with Stand Up! Girls, we can concretely support this exact result is exciting and gratifying.”



All proceeds benefit the mission of Stand Up! Girls™. To pre-order tickets visit: https://gathr.us/screening/31678.



All Joking Aside is available to download at home for the fundraiser from October 25 to October 29, and will be widely available on iTunes and Amazon on November 13.



For more information on the organization visit standupgirlsnyc.org. For more on All Joking Aside, visit alljokingasidemovie.com.



About Stand Up! Girls™

