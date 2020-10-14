Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Receive press releases from Argus Self Storage Advisors: By Email RSS Feeds: Argus Broker Affiliates Sell Texas Self Storage Facility

Fort Worth, TX, October 14, 2020 --(



Chad and Tyler are the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliates covering North Texas. They can be reached at 817-242-2361. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Fort Worth, TX, October 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant of Dominus Commercial, sold Country Place Mini Storage in Bridgeport, TX. The facility offers 18,000 square feet and sits on 2 acres. The sale closed on October 5, 2020 after enduring many COVID related challenges. The collective obstacles emboldened both buyer and seller to make every effort to ensure the closing took place. The new ownership plans on upgrading the management of the facility while also expanding on the existing acreage.Chad and Tyler are the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliates covering North Texas. They can be reached at 817-242-2361. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Argus Self Storage Advisors