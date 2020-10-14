Maple Leaf Farms Operation Operator Rebate Promotion Extended

Press Releases Maple Leaf Farms Press Release

Program supports restaurant operators and caterers with rebate on duck products.

Leesburg, IN, October 14, 2020 --(



“By extending the case rebate offer, we hope that operators can get a jump on ordering for the holidays,” said Marketing Manager Olivia Tucker. “We will also continue to offer social media support to restaurants serving duck to help get the word out.”



The promotion offers on a rebate of one free case of product for every 10 cases ordered by Nov. 1, 2020, of roast half duck, duck breast, confit or pulled duck leg meat foodservice products. All rebate redeemers will also receive a free Maple Leaf Farms face mask with additional masks available for order.



For more information and details about the Operation Operator program, please visit www.mapleleaffarms.com/operation-operator.pdf



About Maple Leaf Farms:

Olivia Tucker

800-348-2812



www.mapleleaffarms.com



