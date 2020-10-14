Dynamic Implements Crucial Updates Needed for the MAPD Program Software Changes for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) October 2020 Software Release

Press Releases Dynamic Healthcare Systems Press Release

The CMS October 2020 software release announcement on August 25, included changes effective for AEP 2021.

The CMS “Announcement of the October 2020 Software release – Enrollment Transaction” published on August 25, 2020, included the following changes:



CMS revised the standard (“long”) model form used for Medicare Advantage (MA) and Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) enrollment to a new “shortened” form, OMB 0938-1378 (CMS-10718).



The MARx system was enhanced to include the new data fields on the enrollment transaction:



- Preferred Language other than English (Spanish or Other), and

- Accessible Format (Braille, Large Print, or Audio CD).



MA organizations and Part D sponsors are expected to include these new data fields for the 2021 plan year Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), which begins on October 15, 2020.



“Dynamic’s team of experts and solution are nimble enough to quickly accommodate CMS’ constantly evolving requirements,” states Justin Witkowski, Vice President, Professional Services at Dynamic. “Our ability to help ensure our clients’ data is submitted in a clean and compliant way, even on tight deadlines, is just one of the reasons our clients rely on Dynamic. It is Dynamic’s pleasure to demonstrate our expertise with health plans and health systems in need,” Witkowski added.



Denise Uselding

949-333-4565 ext. 180



https://dynamichealthsys.com/



