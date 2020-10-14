ReproTech, Ltd. Celebrates 30 Years in Reproductive Cryostorage

Press Releases ReproTech, Ltd. Press Release

ReproTech’s success is directly related to the dedication of its employees and the relationships built with clinic partners that entrust their patients’ specimens to the company for safe, reliable cryostorage. In a letter to ReproTech employees to commemorate this anniversary, President and CEO, W. Brent Hazelrigg, stated, “All of this would not be possible without the dedication, empathy and attention to detail that you exhibit on a daily basis when working with all of our many clients.”



In 1990, as IVF and fertility services were increasing, founders Russell and Rebecca Bierbaum (now retired) realized that clinics in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area had an urgent need for offsite storage as more patients were freezing embryos, semen and oocytes for future use.



W. Brent Hazelrigg joined ReproTech in 2004 and led the opening of three new ReproTech facilities across the U.S.



ReproTech is the only cryostorage company to install Safe Storage Rooms to protect specimens from natural disasters with a hurricane-proof storm room in Florida; tornado-proof storm rooms in Minnesota and Texas; and a wildfire-proof room in Nevada. In 2020, the Minnesota facility increased capacity to four storm rooms and Nevada added a second wildfire-proof storage room.



Mr. Hazelrigg also established the Verna’s Purse financial assistance program for cancer survivors in memory of his late wife, Verna Hazelrigg, who lost her battle with breast cancer at the age of 36. Verna’s Purse offers deeply discounted storage and shipping fees for ReproTech clients diagnosed with cancer who are facing economic challenges but wish to preserve their fertility.



