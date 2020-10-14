PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Richard Lawson Studios Master Class Series Welcomes Casting Directors Robi Reed and Kim Coleman


Los Angeles, CA, October 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Richard Lawson Studios will be joined by two iconic casting directors, returning guest Robi Reed and first time guest Kim Coleman for it’s Master Class series. Master classes are held on Saturday morning at 10am PST.

Richard Lawson Studios (RLS) was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2005 by veteran actor, Richard Lawson. RLS uses a complete approach that includes traditional scene study, exercises, audition classes, and combines them with on-camera instruction, filmmaking, and business administration to form a whole, comprehensive course of study. The approach is based upon moment-to-moment spontaneous work, inspired by imagination, passion and purpose.

Master Teacher Richard Lawson will be joined by Robi Reed on October 24, followed by Kim Coleman on November 14. Twenty actors will have the opportunity to register to submit a self-tape to be assessed and redirected by Richard and his guest for the week.

This event has two enrollment tiers:

Working actors: $55
Observing Students: $20

Enrollment is available via Eventbrite: richardlawsonstudios.eventbrite.com.

For Further Information: richardlawsonstudios.eventbrite.com, registration@richardlawsonstudios.com, Phone (US): 818-793-8767

@RL_Studios
@RL_Studios facebook.com/richardlawsonstudios
www.richardlawsonstudios.com
Contact Information
Richard Lawson Studios
Lindsay Hopper
(323) 387-3737
Contact
https://studio.richardlawson.net/

