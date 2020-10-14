Secretary of State Alex Padilla, State Senator Tom Umberg and California Election Officials to Discuss Election 2020

Press Releases Future of California Elections Press Release

Presenters and panelists to provide up-to-date and accurate information on voting.

Los Angeles, CA, October 14, 2020 --(



The webinar will continue with a panel discussion on leading election administration in a pandemic and California election reform featuring:



- Tom Umberg, Senator California Senate District 34, Chair of Senate Elections and Constitutional Amendments Committee

- Cathy Darling Allen, Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Voters

- Neal Kelley, Orange County Registrar of Voters

- Gail Pellerin, Santa Cruz County Clerk and Registrar of Voters

- Michael Vu, San Diego County Registrar of Voters



When: Oct. 14, 2020, 2-3:30 p.m.



Where: Zoom webinar; visit the link to register - https://futureofcaelections.org/upcoming-events/



Why: To provide the most current, up-to-date information and guidance on voting in the 2020 Presidential election.



Lupe Flores

213-346-3274



https://https://futureofcaelections.org/



