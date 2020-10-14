PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Future of California Elections

Secretary of State Alex Padilla, State Senator Tom Umberg and California Election Officials to Discuss Election 2020


Presenters and panelists to provide up-to-date and accurate information on voting.

Los Angeles, CA, October 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- What: Future of California Elections is hosting their last webinar before Election Day, “Get Ready to Vote California.” Opening Remarks will be provided by California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

The webinar will continue with a panel discussion on leading election administration in a pandemic and California election reform featuring:

- Tom Umberg, Senator California Senate District 34, Chair of Senate Elections and Constitutional Amendments Committee
- Cathy Darling Allen, Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Voters
- Neal Kelley, Orange County Registrar of Voters
- Gail Pellerin, Santa Cruz County Clerk and Registrar of Voters
- Michael Vu, San Diego County Registrar of Voters

When: Oct. 14, 2020, 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: Zoom webinar; visit the link to register - https://futureofcaelections.org/upcoming-events/

Why: To provide the most current, up-to-date information and guidance on voting in the 2020 Presidential election.

For questions, please contact Lupe Flores, Deputy Director, Communications and Outreach at lupe@futureofcaelections.org or 210-878-5440.
Contact Information
Future of California Elections
Lupe Flores
213-346-3274
Contact
https://https://futureofcaelections.org/

