Loveforce International Releases Controversy and Reminiscence

Loveforce International is releasing three new singles and giving away two-books on Friday, October 16.

The three singles being released are “High School” by inRchild, “Girl 4 Sale” by COVID-19 and “Old School Groove” by Billy Ray Charles. “High School” by inRchild is controversial because it is about drug use in high school and it’s devastating effects on children. “Girl 4 Sale” is a tongue in cheek song about the sleazy side of Hollywood. The single includes one of the last recordings by El Duce of The Mentors before his untimely demise after being run over by a freight train.



Billy Ray Charles “Old School Groove” is not controversial at all. It’s a song the reminisces about the days when romance was as close as a slow dance to an old school groove. The song has an old school groove behind the melody, so in a way, it’s a song within a song.



One of the two e-books given away are "COVID Poetry" by Mark Wilkins. The book explores how the author feels about being trapped in the COVID Era through his own poetry and lyrics to songs that have been released during the COVID Era. It has poems with titles like “HiberNation,” “Lung Shredder Death” and “Powerless.” The other e-book "Controversy" by The Prophet of Life, is controversial because, that is all its about, controversy. It has poems and perspectives with titles like “Celebrity Racist Rants,” “Sex Scandals that Rocked A Nation” and “Trump, Master of Controversy.”



The e-books will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively. The singles will be released to Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Google Play, Tidal, Pandora, iTunes, Media Net, iHeart Radio, Napster, You Tube Music and Net Ease.



