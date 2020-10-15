Online Event "Comic Week": Wacom and Celsys Celebrate Infinite Inspiration with 4-Day Online Event

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Celsys Inc. Press Release

From October 19 to 22, 2020, Celsys is partnering with Wacom to present Comic Week, a worldwide 4-day all-digital event organized by Wacom featuring workshops, presentations, and live drawing community events by and for creators.

Tokyo, Japan, October 15, 2020

https://content.wacom.com/acton/media/43271/comic-week-by-wacom



After the immense success of Japan Online Week in July 2020, gathering more than 20,000 participants Wacom and Celsys are announcing their upcoming 4-day event "Comic Week." Various online sessions will address creative themes, such as comic making, cosplay, storytelling, and much more. Many talented artists invite the community to join them online for 25 sessions and infinite inspiration.



Celsys presents webinars with creatives from different industries, presenting their creative processes.



Comic Week

Date October 19–22, 2020

Website https://content.wacom.com/acton/media/43271/comic-week-by-wacom



Organizer: Wacom

Sponsor: CELSYS, Inc.

Participation: Registrations via Zoom Webinar for each session are necessary to view the webinar

Admission: Free



Clip Studio Paint Webinar

1. Drawing and colouring comic pages in Clip Studio Paint

Date: Mon., October 19, 2020 12:00 PM (CEST), 3:00AM (PDT)

Creator: Comic Artist Dylan Teague

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DylanTeague

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dylbot2099/



Overview

In this session, Dylan will explain placing a scanned image into page template, roughing in the image and using perspective rulers. With texture layers he will add a natural look to his work and give tips and tricks on how to use the digital medium to your advantage and speed up the creation process.



Language: English



2. Digital Illustration Process Showcase: Illustration for Clip Studio Paint

Date: Wed., October 21, 2020 11:00 AM (CEST), 2:00 AM (PDT)

Creator: Illustrator Ilse Harting

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iruse/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IlseHarting



Overview

In this webinar, Ilse will be showcasing her work process for the creation of a colorful and cute illustration. She will talk you through all the mental steps she takes from using references, sketching, coloring to the final result.



Language: English



3. Combining Animation & Comics in Clip Studio Paint

Date: Wed., October 21, 2020 2:00 PM (CEST), 5:00 AM (PDT)

Creator: YouTubeArtist Nadia Axel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nadiaxelart

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Nadiaxel



Overview

In this webinar, Nadiaxel will be sharing her experience with combining animations and comics in Clip Studio Paint. She will be going over how to prepare thumbnails, draw the panels and animations and bring the animation to life on the timeline.



Language: English



4. Tips on creating your own Characters

Date: Thurs., October 22, 2020 2:00 PM (CEST), 5:00 AM (PDT)

Creator: Illustrator Miyuli

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/miyuliart/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/miyuliart



Overview

In this webinar Miyuli will talk about her process when designing characters and share some tips and tricks. During the webinar you will learn where to get ideas from, how to make characters more appealing and how to design characters in pairs.



Language: English



Clip Studio Paint, released in 2012, now enjoys over 8 million global active users (*1), netting the Number 1 share of digital painting tools in Japan (*2). Available in English, Japanese, French, Spanish, German, traditional Chinese and Korean, Clip Studio Paint boasts a patented natural drawing feel and a plethora of useful features perfect for both hobbyist and professional comic and manga artists, illustrators, and animators. Clip Studio Paint is an indispensable tool in the arsenals of creators of all disciplines worldwide.



*1. Includes trial users and downloads of the iPad and iPhone and Galaxy version.



*2. According to the BCN Award criteria, judged based on Amazon and retail store sales. Clip Studio Paint took top spot in the graphics software category in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.



CELSYS, Inc.

Celsys will continue supporting creators to create artistic content with digital technology.



Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through our illustration, manga and animation production software "Clip Studio Paint" and web service "Clip Studio," as well as e-book solution, "Clip Studio Reader."



Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/

Clip Studio Paint site: http://www.clipstudio.net/en/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/



Contact

For media

Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023

e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp



For Companies

Jo Walda

+81-3-3372-3156



https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/



