Blingvine Launches Exclusive Collection of Funky Looking Jewelry for Teens and Young Women

Blingvine introduces an exclusive collection of statement jewellery fit for teenagers and young women. The range includes designer fashion jewellery including Necklaces, Pendants, Earrings and Bracelets.

Chandigarh, India, October 15, 2020



To deal with the mood swings of trendy teenagers, Blingvine, a Premium Fashion Jewelry Brand dealing in imported jewelry products, has launched an entire collection of funky fashion Jewelry collection that is bold yet elegant. Necklaces, pendants, earrings and bracelets are some of the major collectibles to start with.



The styles are groovy and trendy to match the ambiance of the youth. Every piece of Jewelry carries a style-defining statement which mixes with the vibes of the jazzy outfits and happening places. Teenagers have different fashion requirements when it comes to dressing up for any occasion. Be it college, parties, hangouts, trips, movie dates, or just an ordinary day there is something for every occasion and outfit.



“We have closely observed the temper and the frame of mind of teenagers. I too have been at that age and can very well relate to the youngsters who are just out of school or college freshers. Anything can excite them and sometimes nothing can. Understanding their fashion sense and the definition of ‘What’s in’, we have put in a lot of thoughts and laid out an entire collection to suit the panache of young women,” said a senior executive at Blingvine.



