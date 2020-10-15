Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Energy from Waste 2020 to Highlight Opportunities for Waste to Fuels

The annual Energy from Waste conference will feature presentations which explore waste to fuels from companies such as Department of Transport, Hitachi Zosen Inova and Westminster City Council.

London, United Kingdom, October 15, 2020 --(



Interested parties can register for the event at: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom7



The Energy from Waste industry is changing fast, thanks to changes in government funding and a push for more sustainable regulations. In response to these changes, interest in waste-based fuels has been growing over the past few years, powered by incentives to reduce carbon emissions and reach net-zero targets.



With this in mind, this year’s Energy from Waste conference will feature a range of presentations highlighting opportunities for waste to fuels, with insight from Department of Transport, Hitachi Zosen Inova and Westminster City Council:



1) What is the Government’s View on Where the EFW Market Sits in the Biofuels Industry – “The Future for Transport Fuels from Waste”?



- How is the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation incentive helping to support the energy from waste sector?

- UK biofuels policy: the role of waste feedstocks

- RTFO latest including "development" fuels

- Low carbon fossil fuels

- How do the finances work? - Capital funding competitions

- What are the markets for outputs?

- Where are the success stories?

- What is the outlook for technologies, market opportunities?

- Future outlook - Can renewable fuel exist with the increase in electrification?



Rachel Solomon Williams, Head, Low Carbon Fuels, Energy Technology and Innovation, Department for Transport



2) Future Approaches in the Area of Renewable Gases as Energy Source and Alternative Fuel



Nils Lannefors, Senior Project Development Manager, Hitachi Zosen Inova



3) Westminster’s Low Carbon Transportation Fuel Generated from Waste



- Electrification of WCC’s waste & recycling collection fleet to help improve central London’s air quality and the greenhouse gas emissions from collection operations

- Closed loop waste management solution from a London perspective



Jarno Stet, Waste and Recycling Manager, Westminster City Council



The brochure including the full speaker line-up and presentation details is available to download at: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom7



Energy from Waste 2020

December 1–2, 2020

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Sponsored by Hitachi Zosen Inova, Dalkia Wastenergy, Solvair, Clean Carbon Solutions, Marubeni, EQTEC, Turboden and AFRY



For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, October 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group’s annual Energy from Waste conference will convene online on December 1–2, 2020 to explore the most crucial topics within the Energy from Waste industry. Bringing together international waste management operators, developers, private equity financiers, technology providers and industrial end users into one virtual space, the conference will be an essential online event for all those in the field.Interested parties can register for the event at: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom7The Energy from Waste industry is changing fast, thanks to changes in government funding and a push for more sustainable regulations. In response to these changes, interest in waste-based fuels has been growing over the past few years, powered by incentives to reduce carbon emissions and reach net-zero targets.With this in mind, this year’s Energy from Waste conference will feature a range of presentations highlighting opportunities for waste to fuels, with insight from Department of Transport, Hitachi Zosen Inova and Westminster City Council:1) What is the Government’s View on Where the EFW Market Sits in the Biofuels Industry – “The Future for Transport Fuels from Waste”?- How is the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation incentive helping to support the energy from waste sector?- UK biofuels policy: the role of waste feedstocks- RTFO latest including "development" fuels- Low carbon fossil fuels- How do the finances work? - Capital funding competitions- What are the markets for outputs?- Where are the success stories?- What is the outlook for technologies, market opportunities?- Future outlook - Can renewable fuel exist with the increase in electrification?Rachel Solomon Williams, Head, Low Carbon Fuels, Energy Technology and Innovation, Department for Transport2) Future Approaches in the Area of Renewable Gases as Energy Source and Alternative FuelNils Lannefors, Senior Project Development Manager, Hitachi Zosen Inova3) Westminster’s Low Carbon Transportation Fuel Generated from Waste- Electrification of WCC’s waste & recycling collection fleet to help improve central London’s air quality and the greenhouse gas emissions from collection operations- Closed loop waste management solution from a London perspectiveJarno Stet, Waste and Recycling Manager, Westminster City CouncilThe brochure including the full speaker line-up and presentation details is available to download at: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom7Energy from Waste 2020December 1–2, 2020Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsored by Hitachi Zosen Inova, Dalkia Wastenergy, Solvair, Clean Carbon Solutions, Marubeni, EQTEC, Turboden and AFRYFor delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



www.efw-event.com/prcom7



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend