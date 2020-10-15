Wisdom Events Release New Program for the 2nd Biogas USA Virtual Conference

Press Releases Wisdom Events Press Release

Wisdom Events announce leading Californian policy and regulation makers will discuss how by working together they can reduce the state’s GHG and Methane emissions at the 2nd Biogas USA Conference on October 28 - 29.

London, United Kingdom, October 15, 2020 --



Further details are available on the Wisdom Events website. London, United Kingdom, October 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Across the USA and the world, there is an urgent need to reduce GHG and methane emissions and yet some are doing more than others. At Wisdom Events 2nd Biogas USA Virtual Conference, leading Californian policy and regulation makers will discuss how by working together they can reduce the state’s omissions as highlighted recently in a study by Lawrence Livermore Labs. The session will focus on the latest updates on LCFS policy, legislation and regulations and will touch on the following key discussion points:• CARB is charged with supporting LCFS development from the current statute. What specific CARB policies and actions demonstrate this support?• What communication resources are companies using to better tell the RNG/Biogas story to the public and legislators?• How are we positioning RNG/Biogas for not just short term but long-term inclusion in climate strategy?• What is the role of the CPUC in accelerating RNG development and use in California?• How is California dealing with a real lack of inter-agency coordination and cooperation?• Is California on track to meet its carbon neutrality goals?Moderator:Paul Relis, Senior Vice President, CR&R Inc. | Chair of Bioenergy Association of CaliforniaSpeakers include:Alice Stebbins, Executive Director, California Public Utilities CommissionThomas Lawson, President, California Natural Gas Vehicle CoalitionJulia Levin, Executive Director, Bioenergy Association of CaliforniaTim Olson, Senior Policy Advisor, California Energy CommissionFurther details are available on the Wisdom Events website. Contact Information Wisdom Events

Neill Howard

0208 068 9397



wisdom.events



