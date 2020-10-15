Hinfo Guest Digital Compendium: New Health and Safety Section for COVID-19 Details Along with Support for 10 New Languages

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases App IT Byte (Developers of Hinfo) Press Release

Hinfo is the contactless hotel compendium that every property can benefit from, with no dedicated communal resources in each guest room, such as printed room compendiums. They are introducing support for 10 additional languages to their digital solution in preparation for when international travel increases. A new COVID-19 Health and Safety section has been added to Hinfo, allowing properties to promote the measures they have in place.

Melbourne, Australia, October 15, 2020 --(



They are launching their next major upgrade today, with increased support for more guests preferred languages and a dedicated section for all COVID-related measures in place.



Back in July 2019, Hinfo added multi-language support, with the addition of Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Japanese, Malay and Hindi.



They understand that timing is not ideal with adding support for more languages due to the restrictions on international travel, however the developers of Hinfo decided to increase the languages they support now, in preparation for when international travel rebounds at the end of this global pandemic.



Here are the new languages being introduced today into their contactless digital compendium.



Spanish

French

Korean

German

Portuguese (Brazil)

Italian

Dutch

Irish (Gaelic)

Swedish

Indonesian



This brings the total number of languages supported up to 16, including English.



Hinfo now supports the dominant language in almost all of the Top 25 visiting countries to Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom and United States of America each year, based on publicly available 2019 statistics.



The Auto Translate service built into Hinfo, supports all of these new languages. This allows properties to support several languages, for significantly less cost and saves significant time and effort, whilst being just as accurate as a human translator.



“We are expanding the range of languages our Hinfo service supports today, now with 16 languages total, including English,” says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. “Our entire service now supports the primary language in almost all of the Top 25 countries international guests travel from each year, to Australia, New Zealand, UK and the United States. This also includes support for our Auto Translate for all languages, saving your property significant time and costs to support multiple languages.”



After the COVID-19 pandemic, properties will need to increase their focus on health and safety for all guests and staff.



A new section dedicated to Health and Safety information has also been added to Hinfo, to allow properties to provide details on all the measures in place.



Their digital solution also means property managers can update the health and safety details they provide to guests instantly, to reflect the changes at the property and in the local area.



Hinfo is the answer to all of the limitations found with other formats of hotel compendiums, in a contactless solution that every guest can access using their own devices.



Neil Houlston

+61 1300 890 402



https://www.hinfo.com



