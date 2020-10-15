Cora Systems Recognized in Gartner Hype Cycle for Project and Portfolio Management

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cora Systems Press Release

Cora Systems' advances in the development of project portfolio management software has led to the company being recognized in two of Gartner's annual Hype Cycle research publications.

San Jose, CA, October 15, 2020 --(



Gartner’s Hype Cycle provides PPM leaders with insight into the relative maturity of the enabling disciplines and technologies that help them to execute their corporate strategy. It includes innovations that consist of a combination of management disciplines, technologies and tactics.



Gartner has recognized Cora Systems amongst Sample Vendors of software vendors in its strategy portfolio management (SPM) section. According to the report, “SPM is an emergent segment in the PPM software market, focused on business decision making, using advanced portfolio management and analysis. SPM provides technologies for business leaders and leadership functions (e.g., SROs, EPMOs) responsible for strategy planning and realization, portfolio governance and visibility, strategy-to-execution alignment and the successful execution of strategic, enterprise-wide investments, initiatives, business outcomes, products and programs.”



Gartner has also listed Cora Systems as among five Sample Vendors in its strategy realization office (SRO) section. According to the report, “The SRO is a highly mature enterprise function focused on enterprise strategy execution. It combines enterprise planning and portfolio management, change enablement, communication and program support into a single, often matrixed unit of functions that assist the organization in accomplishing initiatives that impact the enterprise.”



In a separate report, Gartner has also acknowledged as a Sample Vendor in Cora Systems in its Hype Cycle for Enterprise Architecture, 2020, published in September. According to the report, “Enterprise architecture responds to disruptive forces by identifying and analyzing desired business outcomes. Agile, digital and the pandemic are factors clarifying the value of the discipline and the role, and its near neighbors, serve to make smarter decisions.”



Philip Martin, CEO, Cora Systems, said: “This is a notable landmark for Cora Systems. We’ve worked incredibly hard over the last few years to invest in our product development, and particularly to help our clients make that essential link between their strategy and the challenge of executing day-to-day PPM issues. It’s what helps our clients to make better, more profitable decisions with their portfolios. We believe these citations by Gartner validate our R&D investment.”



About Cora Systems

Cora Systems is a worldwide leader in providing enterprise project and portfolio management solutions to global organizations and government agencies. It helps its clients manage large-scale programs and portfolios of projects, giving project managers and C-level execs the control, governance and insight to make better decisions. Every day, over £20 billion worth of projects are managed on this platform, supporting hundreds of thousands of users across multiple locations in over 50 countries around the globe. Headquartered in Ireland and with regional offices in Arlington (VA, USA), Dublin (Ire) and Bedford (UK), Cora Systems’ client roster includes Allergan Pharmaceuticals, BT, City of London, Honeywell Building Solutions, and the UK’s National Health Service, in addition to powering the largest transformation program in history of Irish state at Health Service Executive.



Susanne Kerins

00353 71 96 22078



www.corasystems.com



