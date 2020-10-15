Questo Expands Phone-Guided Tours Offer with 50 New Cities During COVID Crisis

Press Releases Questo Press Release

Questo helps tourists explore cities by solving clues to discover new places and local stories all with the help of a mobile app. You can play with friends or family, without an organized group, at any hour of the day or night, making these phone-guided tours safer than any other.



“The world is a big book of great stories, and every city has its own chapter. Questo is collecting these great stories from every city and turns them into city exploration games where locals and travelers become the main characters. Our mission is to help people make the most out of this world by offering them a safe, fun, and affordable exploration experience. In this context, I’m happy to see that in these times when the entire world is on hold, we managed to build for the future and launched Questo in 50 new cities,” said Alex Govoreanu, CEO of Questo.



Questo's platform helps anyone (from independent creators to businesses) create safe, contactless experiences post-COVID for both travelers and locals. The tours are sold on the Questo app and website, on TripAdvisor, GetYourGuide, Klook, Musement and other partner platforms for prices ranging from 8 to 20 Euro. The revenue coming from the tours is then split between the platform and the partner.



Each route on the Questo platform is based on a specific theme, which can be inspired by a movie, a book, a historical fact, or just a local legend. Currently, tourists can use the app to explore on 5 continents in cities such as New York, Tokyo, Paris, Sydney or Dubai.



