Roof Right, Inc. Helps to Raise Awareness for Careers in Construction Month

Hampstead, MD, October 15, 2020 --(



By signing this pledge, Roof Right, Inc. is committed to encouraging students to explore construction career options during the month of October with a dedicated effort during the week of October 19-23, 2020. In addition, Roof Right, Inc. has officially filed a proclamation request for the State of Maryland to proclaim October as Careers in Construction Month.



To celebrate career opportunities in construction month, NCCER and BYF are hosting their “I BUILT THIS” video contest through November 1. For the first time, the I BUILT THIS! Contest has a special theme for 2020: “Construction is Everywhere!” For official rules or to submit a video, contestants may visit nccer.org/I-BUILT-THIS



To learn more, visit www.byf.org. For the latest news, infographics, stats and more, like www.facebook.com/BYFcampaign and follow www.twitter.com/buildyourfuture



About Roof Right, Inc.

Roof Right, Inc. is a locally owned and operated residential and commercial roofing contractor based in Hampstead, Maryland. We proudly serve customers in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Harford County, Howard County, and Montgomery County. Our roofing services include Slate, Cedar, Asphalt, fiberglass, metal, and we provide service for all types of residential roofing repairs. Roof Right also offers insulation, gutters, windows, doors, siding, and decks. For more information, visit www.roofright.com or contact customer service at 410-374-5923



About NCCER

NCCER is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications to help develop skilled craft professionals NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.



About Build Your Future

Build Your Future (BYF) is NCCER's national image enhancement and recruitment initiative for the construction industry. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of craft professionals by making career and technical education a priority in secondary schools, shifting negative public perception about careers in the construction industry and providing a path from ambition, to training, to job placement as a craft professional. BYF provides a number of resources to assist industry, education and military organizations in achieving these goals, including a parent and educator focused website: discover.byf.org. For more information, visit www.byf.org.

Kani Bassey

(410) 374-5923



roofright.com



