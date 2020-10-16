Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Colorado Self Storage Portfolio

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Joan Lucas, of Joan Lucas Real Estate Services, and Ben Vestal and Cole Carosella, of Argus Self Storage Advisors, arranged the sale of Cañon Personal Warehouses and Orchard Personal Warehouses in Cañon City, Colorado. The sale closed October 2020. The seller built these two facilities based on the demand for storage within the community. Both properties have enjoyed strong occupancies over the years, with a continuous wait list. All units are larger – 20'x 45' and 16' x'40 and some offer mezzanines. All tenants have 24 hour per day access and both properties are monitored with security cameras. The units have electricity, cable and internet. The Buyers are two well-qualified entrepreneurs who were moving up in their acquisition strategy.

Joan Lucas is located in Denver, CO and is the Argus Broker Affiliate representative for the state of Colorado. She can be reached at 720-855-6587. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.

Contact Information
Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



