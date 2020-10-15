Verisys Recognized by Comparably for Happiest Employees

Press Releases Verisys Corporation Press Release

Anonymous ratings by employees land Verisys in the top 50 small to mid-size companies for happiest employees.

South Jordan, UT, October 15, 2020 --(



Verisys is the leading credentials verification organization offering enterprise-wide credentials verification from education, training, employment, registrations, certifications and licensure - all primary-source verified - and monitoring continuously via its technology-enabled data solutions. Verisys helps healthcare organizations provide quality patient care and remain in compliance with regulatory, accreditation and standards requirements.



Employees of Verisys find great satisfaction knowing they are contributing to the healthcare consumer experience by giving its clients the tools and data to operate with full provider transparency. Every day, the data teams acquire, verify and aggregate data on medical providers used to avert healthcare fraud and patient endangerment.



The secret sauce to turn-key provider transparency is Verisys’ flagship product, FACIS®, the proprietary gold standard of healthcare provider data. FACIS contains verified historical and current data on provider sanctions, exclusions, debarments, and disciplinary actions.



John Benson, CEO of Verisys, and his leadership team work diligently to emphasize happiness and personal satisfaction. “Our folks are happy because we provide a work environment that is non-toxic, open, and honest. We have built a culture of trust that allows for challenging discussions, fun, and a lot of autonomy.”



Comparably’s quarterly Best Places to Work Awards have more than 10 different categories and derive results from employees who voluntarily and anonymously answer 50+ structured and comprehensive workplace questions in some 20 core culture categories.



Counted in Comparably’s category of small to mid-sized companies, Verisys has headquarters in Alexandria, VA, and a technology campus in South Jordan, UT with more than 100 talented individuals who develop technology solutions for healthcare credentialing, acquire and verify data from more than 2,500 current primary source publishers, and provide analytics insights and services to Verisys’ client base of some of the largest health providers and systems in the U.S.



Interested in joining the Verisys team? Look here for open positions and, of course, check out their Comparably profile.



About Verisys

Mark Schaerrer

801-302-5220



verisys.com



