Star-Studded "Spread a Smile" Music Video Wins Two Gold dotCOMM Awards

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Los Angeles, CA, October 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “Spread a Smile,” the music video produced by Scientology Media Productions, wins two Gold Awards in the categories of YouTube Social Media Marketing and Cause Related Video at the 2020 dotCOMM Awards. The annual international competition honors excellence in web creativity and digital communication.The two wins bring the music video’s awards tally up to five—having won a Gold Telly Award and two Platinum Hermes Awards earlier this year.Generating an international following across more than 100 nations and over 10 million YouTube views, “Spread a Smile” is a modern-day “WE ARE THE WORLD.” The video brings a much-needed message of positivity with legendary musicians and artists, including Grammy Award-winners Chick Corea, Mark Isham and David Campbell, performing from their homes around the world. It also raises awareness about basic prevention and wellness resources available at the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center.The uniquely inspired collaboration was conceived and produced to uplift the world by spreading positivity.Watch “Spread a Smile”:https://youtu.be/dXXWNgRfV-0The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Contact Information Scientology Network

