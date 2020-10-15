Press Releases Mason's Super Dogs Press Release

Receive press releases from Mason's Super Dogs: By Email RSS Feeds: 14-Year-Old Mason Wright Becomes Georgia’s Youngest Restaurant Owners

Mason Wright is a 14-year-old street chef who started his own hot dog business, Mason’s Super Dogs at 11 years old. Sold at birthday parties, festivals, and social events, Mason has quickly become one of Georgia’s youngest restaurant owners.

Stonecrest, GA, October 15, 2020 --(



In the summer of 2018, Mason began selling Mason’s Super Dogs on Morehouse College campus, where he one day plans to attend. Mason’s Super Dogs was the only vendor of its kind on the Morehouse College campus. In 2020 COVID hit and Morehouse started educating students virtually.



Instead of closing his business Mason decided to pivot and with the assistance of his older sister found a small restaurant to continue building his dreams. Mason’s Super Dogs invites you to his grand opening October 17, 2020, at 3275 Snapfinger Rd Stonecrest Ga.3003



“There is nothing like being in charge of your own destiny,” said Mason Wright. He hopes “to inspire young men to start their own business as soon as they can.”



Mason’s Super Dogs provides 100 percent beef hot dogs and all-natural vegan hotdogs. He offers a variety of “super toppings” including, cheesesteak, buffalo, chili, and meatball hot dogs. Stonecrest, GA, October 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- After being turned down from countless jobs because of his young age, Mason took a trip to New York City with his mother and sister and became inspired by the different carts alongside the walkways. “All I saw was superheroes and hot dogs,” said Mason Wright, CEO of Mason’s Super Dogs. This motivated him to embark on a new journey as an entrepreneur and create Mason’s Super Dogs.In the summer of 2018, Mason began selling Mason’s Super Dogs on Morehouse College campus, where he one day plans to attend. Mason’s Super Dogs was the only vendor of its kind on the Morehouse College campus. In 2020 COVID hit and Morehouse started educating students virtually.Instead of closing his business Mason decided to pivot and with the assistance of his older sister found a small restaurant to continue building his dreams. Mason’s Super Dogs invites you to his grand opening October 17, 2020, at 3275 Snapfinger Rd Stonecrest Ga.3003“There is nothing like being in charge of your own destiny,” said Mason Wright. He hopes “to inspire young men to start their own business as soon as they can.”Mason’s Super Dogs provides 100 percent beef hot dogs and all-natural vegan hotdogs. He offers a variety of “super toppings” including, cheesesteak, buffalo, chili, and meatball hot dogs. Contact Information Mason's Super Dogs

Aiyana Parks

678-508-5035



www.MasonsSuperDogs.com

678-508-7163



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mason's Super Dogs