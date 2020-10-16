Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases James Warhola Press Release

Receive press releases from James Warhola: By Email RSS Feeds: Artist’s “Campaign Poster” Echoes Famous Uncle’s Work

James Warhola Does to Trump what Andy Warhol did to Nixon.

New York, NY, October 16, 2020 --(



Warhola’s work has encompassed fine art, science fiction, fantasy, humor and children’s books, but now the award-winning illustrator and MAD Magazine “idiot” has turned his attention to political satire. His one-of-a-kind poster, “Let’s Trash America,” is, much like his Garbage Pail Kids work, equal parts humorous and horrifying. And it’s a subtle nod to a work of his famous uncle from nearly 50 years ago.



In 1972 Andy Warhol famously depicted a ghoulish President Richard Nixon in Vote McGovern, 1972 as a political statement. Now, decades later, James Warhola has unleashed his creative fury on the current occupant of the White House, The Man himself – Trashman. Just in time for what has proven be one of the dirtiest and ugliest political campaigns in modern history comes the perfect campaign poster, overflowing with the garbage that makes America trash again.



Originally created as part of Warhola’s celebrated Berlin show in 2018, Trashman is now the star of his very own campaign poster, and the artist is making a limited number of them available for purchase – with a portion of the proceeds directed to causes like the ACLU, Black Lives Matter and Planned Parenthood, among others, as a not-so-subtle tweak to the president to help some of his favorite targets.



Details are available at the artist's website: https://www.jameswarhola.com/james-warholas-trashman/



About James Warhola:

Like his Pop artist uncle Andy Warhol, James Warhola attended the famous Tam O’Shanter Saturday Art Classes at the Carnegie Museum of Art and graduated from Carnegie Mellon University, but his career in art has taken unique turns all its own. Warhola has created artworks for more than three hundred book jackets, including Stranger in a Strange Land by Robert Heinlein and Neuromancer by William Gibson. In addition, he has been a regular contributor to MAD magazine since 1980, creating both cover and story illustrations, and one of the primary artists for the popular Garbage Pail Kids (GPK) trading card series for Topps.



In 1987, he began to illustrate children’s books, including The Pumpkinville Mystery, Eddie: Harold’s Younger Brother, The Tinderbox, and The Brave Little Tailor. In 2004, Warhola won the International Reading Association’s Award for Best Children’s Non-Fiction Picture Book for his book Uncle Andy’s: A Faabbbulous Visit with Andy Warhol, his recount of a family trip to New York City to see his uncle and grandmother. In 2009, he wrote and illustrated the sequel Uncle Andy’s: Uncle Andy’s Cats.



Warhola's work has been featured in exhibitions throughout the world, including the Norman Rockwell Museum, Hotel Mond Gallery in Berlin, and Zurich, Switzerland's Photobastei.



James Warhola is an American artist working out of New York City. He also serves as a consultant to the Andy Warhol Museum of Modern Art in Medzilaborce, Slovakia, near the Warhola ancestral village of Miková.



For more information visit www.jameswarhola.com

Image Copyright © 2018 James Warhola



Contact:

Bill Wilson, Wilson-Lewis-Wilson Design

bill@wlwdesign.com

(813) 960-9318 New York, NY, October 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With just weeks to go before the election, James Warhola is pulling out all the stops to campaign for his “favorite” not-so-fictional candidate, Trashman.Warhola’s work has encompassed fine art, science fiction, fantasy, humor and children’s books, but now the award-winning illustrator and MAD Magazine “idiot” has turned his attention to political satire. His one-of-a-kind poster, “Let’s Trash America,” is, much like his Garbage Pail Kids work, equal parts humorous and horrifying. And it’s a subtle nod to a work of his famous uncle from nearly 50 years ago.In 1972 Andy Warhol famously depicted a ghoulish President Richard Nixon in Vote McGovern, 1972 as a political statement. Now, decades later, James Warhola has unleashed his creative fury on the current occupant of the White House, The Man himself – Trashman. Just in time for what has proven be one of the dirtiest and ugliest political campaigns in modern history comes the perfect campaign poster, overflowing with the garbage that makes America trash again.Originally created as part of Warhola’s celebrated Berlin show in 2018, Trashman is now the star of his very own campaign poster, and the artist is making a limited number of them available for purchase – with a portion of the proceeds directed to causes like the ACLU, Black Lives Matter and Planned Parenthood, among others, as a not-so-subtle tweak to the president to help some of his favorite targets.Details are available at the artist's website: https://www.jameswarhola.com/james-warholas-trashman/About James Warhola:Like his Pop artist uncle Andy Warhol, James Warhola attended the famous Tam O’Shanter Saturday Art Classes at the Carnegie Museum of Art and graduated from Carnegie Mellon University, but his career in art has taken unique turns all its own. Warhola has created artworks for more than three hundred book jackets, including Stranger in a Strange Land by Robert Heinlein and Neuromancer by William Gibson. In addition, he has been a regular contributor to MAD magazine since 1980, creating both cover and story illustrations, and one of the primary artists for the popular Garbage Pail Kids (GPK) trading card series for Topps.In 1987, he began to illustrate children’s books, including The Pumpkinville Mystery, Eddie: Harold’s Younger Brother, The Tinderbox, and The Brave Little Tailor. In 2004, Warhola won the International Reading Association’s Award for Best Children’s Non-Fiction Picture Book for his book Uncle Andy’s: A Faabbbulous Visit with Andy Warhol, his recount of a family trip to New York City to see his uncle and grandmother. In 2009, he wrote and illustrated the sequel Uncle Andy’s: Uncle Andy’s Cats.Warhola's work has been featured in exhibitions throughout the world, including the Norman Rockwell Museum, Hotel Mond Gallery in Berlin, and Zurich, Switzerland's Photobastei.James Warhola is an American artist working out of New York City. He also serves as a consultant to the Andy Warhol Museum of Modern Art in Medzilaborce, Slovakia, near the Warhola ancestral village of Miková.For more information visit www.jameswarhola.comImage Copyright © 2018 James WarholaContact:Bill Wilson, Wilson-Lewis-Wilson Designbill@wlwdesign.com(813) 960-9318 Contact Information Wilson-Lewis-Wilson Design

Bill Wilson

(813) 960-9318



www.wlwdesign.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from James Warhola Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend