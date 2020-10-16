Easily Integrate Priority ERP and Salesforce with the Smart Integration Platform from InSync viz. APPSeCONNECT

Kolkata, India, October 16, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- As technology keeps evolving every day, businesses are adopting more and more software applications to support their business. An Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform is one such important business application, which acts as a platform for managing all back-end processes of an organization. Among all the ERP solutions available in the market, Priority ERP serves as one of the best and most scalable ERPs. Not only does it provide a lot of power and control to the hands of the users but also offers a personalized experience that facilitates easy customizations and upgrades.
Used by thousands of businesses across the world, Priority ERP has become one of the most stable and powerful ERP systems in the market. Priority ERP can easily be integrated with other business applications to maximize the output and provide a much more business-friendly approach.
A recently organized webinar by Priority showcased the seamless integration of Priority ERP with Salesforce CRM through InSync ’s integration solution - APPSeCONNECT. APPSeCONNECT is a smart and robust application and data Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). With the fully automatic, highly flexible and bi-directional integration offered by APPSeCONNECT between Priority ERP and other applications, it allows the exchange of critical business data such as Accounts/Company and Contacts, Items, Price Books, Sales Orders, etc. in Priority ERP and Salesforce CRM integration easily. Priority showcased how APPSeCONNECT is one of the easiest and most efficient solutions in the market for business software application integration.
With InSync’s APPSeCONNECT, successful sync of data between two applications is possible with the following data points or integration Touchpoints taken into consideration:
Account & Contact Sync
Item Sync
Price Book Sync
Sales Order Sync
APPSeCONNECT is a smart and robust business application integration platform that seamlessly connects Priority ERP to all the business applications and streamlines operations to facilitate the free flow of data across the platforms. By moving into the region of iPaaS, APPSeCONNECT proves to be a best-in-the-class platform that easily connects systems and automates the business process.
To learn more, go to: https://www.appseconnect.com/webinar-connect-priority-erp-and-salesforce-crm-via-appseconnect/