Markeaze Launches Presale of Sales & Support AI-Assistant Aimed at Disrupting eCom Customer Service

Redwood, CA, October 16, 2020 --(



Sales & Support AI-Assistant is designed for online stores to kill routine and repetitive jobs of sales and support departments. Markeaze solution uses hyper-automation to eliminate the need for a traditional customer service team replacing it with dedicated algorithmic software. “With the rise of the online shopping traffic eCom businesses quickly realized the potential of automation,” says Alex Cowell, co-founder and CEO of Markeaze. “But we go beyond generic chatbot experience. The SSA solution is easy-to-integrate and genuinely pleasant to talk to. It uses over 10,000 eCom scripts looking at reaching customer satisfaction rather than closing the sale no matter what. But the best thing about this approach is that it leads to raising conversions organically.”



SSA communicates with online store customers, understands their needs, recommends products, and fully assists website visitors. In order to improve shopping experience, SSA tracks customer behavior to determine their psychological type and uses knowledge of cognitive and neurophysiology to interact with a certain customer in the most appealing way. As a result, the customer experiences joy while processing new information, gets rewarded, and most importantly feels satisfied when making a purchase.



Unlike the human-powered team, SSA serves e-store customers 24/7 and guarantees 1-sec first response time. Focused on bringing traffic by the means of high-standard personalized service, SSA automatically engages and converts website visitors into return buyers. AI-Assistant can also return website visitors back to the store, offer personalized product recommendations, send order status reminders, and more. The official launch of SSA is scheduled for the end of the year.



Contact Information Markeaze

Alice Tkach

+1-650-699-6040

https://markeaze.com

Alice Tkach

+1-650-699-6040



https://markeaze.com



