IPEVO Launches the “DO-CAM Creator’s Edition” — A Companion for Innovative Minds

IPEVO has just released a limited edition DO-CAM Document Camera for creators.

Sunnyvale, CA, October 16, 2020



Sporting a vibrant shade of yellow, the Creator's Edition of the DO-CAM is a natural fit for creators such as artists, graphic designers, and architects, looking to express themselves with a little flair. DO-CAM's sleek and simple design allows it to stand out, no matter where it's placed or how it's used.



DO-CAM's only button is placed right next to the camera rotation handle. With just one click, the button allows the user to flip the image when switching between document sharing and face to face communication, ensuring the image is always the right-side up. Despite its compact design, DO-CAM's 8MP Sony CMOS image sensor allows for exceptional image quality, fast focus, and excellent color reproduction.



Weighing in at just 0.74lbs whilst having the footprint of a small handheld pencil case, DO-CAM is extremely convenient to use, store, and carry around. The ability to act as both a document camera and a webcam makes DO-CAM an extremely versatile yet powerful device. Whether it's sharing designs or conducting an online meeting, DO-CAM is able to seamlessly transition between the two angles to ensure maximum efficiency.



Thanks to its brightly colored nature, this special edition of DO-CAM is also a great fit for low-vision users due to both its portability and visibility. Its compact, lightweight design and high image quality make DO-CAM a reliable and portable electronic magnifier for low-vision users who are regularly packed with other equipment.



The DO-CAM Creator's Edition is now available for $189 and can be purchased through IPEVO's Online Store. Discounted pricing and special promotions will be available in the upcoming weeks through IPEVO's official channels.



For more information about the DO-CAM Creator's Edition, visit: https://www.ipevo.com/products/do-cam



Oscar Tu

408-490-3085



www.ipevo.com



