MON CARBONE Releases World's First Changeable Insert Military Ballistic Fiber Case for iPhone 12

Presenting one of a kind iPhone 12 case collection with a theme Make it Your Own featuring a changeable insert that users can customize according to their mood and occasions.

Los Angeles, CA, October 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MON CARBONE the pioneer for Carbon Fiber Apple accessories, launches two new collection for iPhone 12 namely HOVERSTAR and the classic HOVERKOAT. Bringing to the market the thinnest iPhone case with caseless feeling at only 0.6mm and 1.2g light to protect from daily scratch and bumps.

Evolved from the classic HOVERKOAT case, this year new collection HOVERSTAR is designed with a unique stardust cutout pattern that brightly exposed different colors when paired with its laser insert. The case is handcrafted from Military Ballistic Fiber, performance material that is exceptionally strong at 5 times stronger than steel on an equal weight basis.

Available in black and red with soft matte finish, included in the package is a free changeable laser insert that changes color depends on the viewing angle. iPhone users can create their own insert for a more personalized look while keeping their phone protected and according their style.

The Upgraded Classic HOVERKOAT in Midnight Blue and Stealth Red

Experience the beauty of Military Ballistic Fiber with MON CARBONE classic HOVERKOAT collection. The simplistic phone case is now offered in two new colors, Midnight Blue (gloss finish) and Stealth Red (matte finish). Giving users a broader color option to fit their phones.

The premium gloss finish accentuates the intricate fiber weaving patterns, while soft matte finish provides an extra grip security. Both collections come with an upgrade protection from Aluminum lens guard to protect the camera from scratches. All MON CARBONE case comes with 270-degree bezel and supports wireless charging technology.

The cases are compatible for iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max case starts at $49.99 available online at MON CARBONE global website, official Amazon store, and selected retail store worldwide. For more information please visit www.moncarbone.com or contact order@moncarbone.com

Amelia Widjaja

+886905445343



www.moncarbone.com



