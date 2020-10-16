Future Electronics Features Microchip DSC6000 Series, Industry’s Smallest MHz Oscillator

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics is addressing the need for small size and low power consumption with the Microchip DSC6000 Series MEMS oscillators.

Pointe Claire, Canada, October 16, 2020



The DSC6000 family of MEMS oscillators, featuring a small size, low power consumption and long-term reliability, are excellent choices for use as clock references in small, battery-powered devices such as wearable and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.



The DSC6000 family of MEMS oscillators combine the industry-leading low power consumption and ultra-small packages with exceptional frequency stability and jitter performance over temperature.



To learn more about the Microchip DSC6000 MEMS oscillators, visit:



https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/microchip-dsc-6000-series-mems-oscillator



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



