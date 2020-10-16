timetoreply Launches Global Channel Partner Program

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Time To Reply Press Release

SaaS company, timetoreply, launches Global Partner Program to harness the demand for rapid to deploy sales and customer support tools.

London, United Kingdom, October 16, 2020

The team at timetoreply are committed to making email (still the world’s most widely-used business communication channel) a stress-free place that enables sales, support, key account and remote teams to do their best work. London, United Kingdom, October 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- timetoreply, a leading SaaS business email analytics company, today announced the launch of their new partner program tailored to give resellers, consultants, and technology providers a head-start in harnessing the fast-growing market for light, rapid-to-deploy sales and customer support/success tools.The new program offers potential partners opportunities to midmarket to unlock enterprise-scale revenue streams by offering timetoreply Sales or timetoreply Success to their customers. Both tools deliver real-time stats on business email response times, email volumes, and contact success ratios – crucial metrics that businesses need to measure and improve if they are to retain customers and grow sales in an email-first era.Offering four levels of participation, Referral, Authorized, Gold, and Platinum, new partners will begin at Gold and will also benefit from a jumpstart margin. Partners will benefit from access to a resource-rich partner portal with technical, sales & marketing training, sales enablement materials, pre-qualified sales leads, marketing development funds, localized landing pages, and dedicated channel support. These efforts offer partners a simple and flexible way to add timetoreply’s best-of-breed email analytics to their portfolio.“Through timetoreply’s Partner Program, we are committed to giving customers tools that work with their business email and a strong network of highly skilled and trained timetoreply partners to assist customers in maximizing their usage,” said Howard Moodycliffe, CEO of timetoreply. “We're committed to supporting our partners by providing them with a wealth of content and training to support their own revenue streams.”Amongst other benefits, timetoreply Channel Program Partners gain free NFR access to the timetoreply SaaS tools, which include:timetoreply Success: Customizable Email Management Software best for Customer Support and Success teams. Measures group and individual mailbox metrics over time.Timetoreply Sales: Feature-rich, ratio-driven software to help sales managers optimize their team’s timetoreply Ratio™ and contact rates, to deliver more sales.Timetoreply Remote: A rapid rollout, email productivity software solution to support the daily productivity and communication of remote teams.“We recognize that the business landscape has changed for our partners and with that in mind, we designed the timetoreply Channel Partner Program to be as simple and streamlined as possible so they can focus on what they do best,” added Moodycliffe. “Our channel program represents one of our key strategic and investment priorities in 2020 and we are excited to extend our world-class email analytics tools to our partners and add value to their customers.”More information about joining the timetoreply Global Channel Partner program can be found at https://partners.timetoreply.com/ About timetoreplytimetoreply is an email analytics tool built for managers and team leaders who want to visualize their team’s email reply times and volumes. Founded in 2013 by South African entrepreneur, Dane Spear, timetoreply’s SaaS tools have since provided crucial business email insights to a growing list of SMEs and Fortune 500 companies in every industry from advertising to logistics, travel, and legal services.The team at timetoreply are committed to making email (still the world’s most widely-used business communication channel) a stress-free place that enables sales, support, key account and remote teams to do their best work. Contact Information Time To Reply

