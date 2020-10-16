NewAge(R) Industries-AdvantaPure(R) Expands on Recent Purchase of Additional Facility to Increase Critical Tubing and Molding Capacities

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases NewAge Industries, Inc. Press Release

Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries purchased two building units near its southeastern Pennsylvania headquarters in the spring and recently bought the remaining unit within the building. The company now owns the entire property, which will be used to manufacture silicone and TPE tubing and molded parts. The products are part of NewAge’s AdvantaPure high purity division and are used in pharmaceutical and biopharm processes, including those involving COVID-19 vaccines and therapies.

Southampton, PA, October 16, 2020 --



“This acquisition completes one plan and puts another in motion,” noted Ken Baker, CEO. “Our search for the right property landed us this convenient location, just fifteen minutes from our headquarters. Now that we own the entire building, the next steps begin.”



Investing in the building, which was purchased with cash, will allow NewAge to increase manufacturing capacity for its AdvantaPure high purity line of products. The facility will house additional tubing extrusion equipment and mold presses in a design planned to maximize workflows and optimize efficiencies for a cohesive unit.



NewAge recently started Phase 1 of renovations and is preparing areas for clean room manufacturing and offices for production and quality department personnel. The company will use the facility as an additional site for the manufacture of AdvantaSil(R) silicone tubing and braid reinforced hose, weldable and sealable AdvantaFlex(R) thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) tubing, and Single-Use molded tubing assemblies.



Demand for tubing, reinforced hose and molded assemblies has increased considerably in recent months, with many of the products being used in COVID-19 applications such as virus detection test kits, laboratory work on antibodies, ventilators and vaccine development. NewAge Industries-AdvantaPure has hired new team members to keep pace with growth and continues to fill open positions.



“The new property will increase our manufacturing capacity a great deal,” noted Baker. “We expect to eventually produce two-to-three times the amount of platinum-cured silicone and TPE tubing we’re currently making at our headquarters.”



Baker continued, “It’s important that we’re preparing for this now, because COVID-19 and all of its repercussions won’t be going away any time soon. We understand security of supply and the critical nature of the products we’re providing to our customers.”



Renovations will continue through 2020 and into next year. Extrusion equipment and injection molding presses, many of which are already purchased and on site, will be set up in stages as areas of the building are prepared. NewAge Industries-AdvantaPure anticipates testing and validation of manufacturing equipment and environments to occur in 2021. The facility will be ISO 9001:2015 certified.



Learn more about NewAge Industries-AdvantaPure products at http://www.advantapure.com/, and discover employment opportunities at http://www.advantapure.com/employment.htm. You may also contact NewAge Industries-AdvantaPure by phone: 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.



About NewAge Industries

In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill organization committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.



The AdvantaPure(R) division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, AdvantaFlex TPE tubing, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics(R) division. BrewSavor(R) by NewAge Industries provides tubing and hose for craft beer, homebrew and beverage dispensing applications.



Ann Phy

215-526-2300



http://www.newageindustries.com



