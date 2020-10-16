Storage Made Easy’s File Fabric Provides Secure, Audited Work from Home Capabilities for G-Cloud 12 Users for Azure, Amazon S3 and On-Premises Files

London, United Kingdom, October 16, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Storage Made Easy® (SME), announced today its renewal for the Crown Commercial Service’s G-Cloud 12 scheme.
Using the Enterprise File Fabric, employees of government affiliated bodies can continue to access existing data sources and in-house servers and exploit public services such as Amazon S3, Azure, Office 365; remotely, safely and securely.
Some Key Benefits:
- Promotes Secure Remote Working.
- PII / PHI discovery module constantly monitors data and protects against sensitive data being accidentally exposed.
- Provides a real-time Ransomware protection feature for existing company files whether on-cloud or on-premises.
- Best-of-breed App integrations including Microsoft Office / Office Online / Zoho Office / Outlook / Mac Mail / Slack / Microsoft Teams + more.
- Can be set up for secure FIPS encryption of sensitive data, wherever stored.
Integrates into existing Company Identity Access Management solutions – LDAP, SAML, Active Directory.
- No need to forgo Data Governance / Compliance due to home working – helps to facilitate GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA compliance.
- No need to rip and replace - works with data a Company already has.
- Multi Channel - Web, Desktop drives and Mobile Apps.
- A single namespace across locations eliminates management workload and complexity through a unified view of data.
The Enterprise File Fabric solution can be obtained through the Digital Marketplace where G-Cloud 12 services are displayed.