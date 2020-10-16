Silent Breach Listed on Deutsche Telekom Group’s Bug Bounty Hall of Fame

Press Releases Silent Breach Press Release

In particular, ethical hackers at Silent Breach discovered a Cross-site Scripting vulnerability on Slovak Telekom’s network and worked with the provider to ensure that it was properly addressed, and that users remained protected throughout.



For more information or for guidance on how this issue may affect your organization, please contact Silent Breach at: hello@silentbreach.com



Silent Breach's research team uncovers new 0-days in popular systems on a regular basis and works closely with the affected parties to ensure that the vulnerabilities are properly and securely disclosed, monitored and patched.



Slovak Telekom, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, is the largest internet, fixed-line, digital TV, ICT and mobile services provider is Slovakia covering over 93% of the population. In a recently released Bug Bounty Hall of Fame, Silent Breach was recognized for their contributions to their network security.

Daniel Rhodes

+1-727-497-7941



https://silentbreach.com

contact@silentbreach.com

244 Madison Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10016

USA



