Silent Breach

Press Release

Silent Breach Listed on Deutsche Telekom Group’s Bug Bounty Hall of Fame


New York, NY, October 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Slovak Telekom, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, is the largest internet, fixed-line, digital TV, ICT and mobile services provider is Slovakia covering over 93% of the population. In a recently released Bug Bounty Hall of Fame, Silent Breach was recognized for their contributions to their network security.

In particular, ethical hackers at Silent Breach discovered a Cross-site Scripting vulnerability on Slovak Telekom’s network and worked with the provider to ensure that it was properly addressed, and that users remained protected throughout.

For more information or for guidance on how this issue may affect your organization, please contact Silent Breach at: hello@silentbreach.com

Silent Breach's research team uncovers new 0-days in popular systems on a regular basis and works closely with the affected parties to ensure that the vulnerabilities are properly and securely disclosed, monitored and patched.

As a standard practice, Silent Breach does not confirm, discuss or disclose any security issues or vulnerabilities until a fix has been released on all affected systems or until express permission has been provided by the relevant parties.
Contact Information
Silent Breach
Daniel Rhodes
+1-727-497-7941
Contact
https://silentbreach.com
contact@silentbreach.com
244 Madison Avenue
Manhattan, NY 10016
USA

