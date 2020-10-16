Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HealthONE Press Release

Receive press releases from HealthONE: By Email RSS Feeds: HealthONE to Host "Crush the Crisis" Opioid Take Back Day on October 24

Event corresponds with DEA Take Back Day to educate community about safe, proper disposal of opioids

Denver, CO, October 16, 2020 --(



WHY: Opioid addiction is a national health crisis. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 67,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2018, with more than half attributed to opioids.



Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be exacerbating the opioid crisis by causing many Americans to have feelings of anxiety, grief, isolation, financial worry, and an ongoing sense of uncertainty. For every 10 suspected overdoes reported to the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program (ODMAP) in May 2019, 14 overdoses were reported in May 2020. Since the pandemic began 40 states have reported increases in opioid-related mortality, according to the American Medical Association (AMA).



What: Crush the Crisis – Opioid Take Back Day

HealthONE is participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s second annual national “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day. In fall 2019, 100 HCA Healthcare facilities in 16 states collected 5,887 pounds of unused and expired medications at nationwide “Crush the Crisis” events.



Law enforcement officers from area Police Departments will be collecting: tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana).



They will not be able to accept needles, syringes, lancets or liquids.



COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the event, including universal masking, social distancing, removal of high-touch items and drive-through collection options.



Who: Community members are invited to safely dispose of unused medications.



Medical Experts Available For Promotional Interviews Prior To Or Day-Of Events.



When: Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 10 AM – 2 PM



Where: The Medical Center of Aurora

1501 South Potomac Street (parking lot north of the hospital on Potomac Street between E. Arkansas Drive and E. Louisiana Avenue)



Sky Ridge Medical Center

10101 RidgeGate Parkway (patient discharge area on the southeast side of the campus, near the Emergency Department)



Swedish Medical Center (outside of Emergency Department)

Corner of Girard Avenue and Pennsylvania Street



HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a 10-state region. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a 10-state region. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Contact Information HealthONE

Stephanie Sullivan

303-584-8029



www.healthonecares.com



