Long-Term Care Insurance Association Adds Awareness Month Tools

Special Long-Term Care awareness Month marketing tools are being made available by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

"The number of people in need of long term support services (LTSS) in the United States is already at 14 million and expected to grow to 27 million by 2050," explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "Awareness Month was created and recognized early on by the U.S. Congress as the need for awareness of the issue has never been higher."



According to data by AALTCI, average out-of-pocket costs are $140,000 for those individuals who utilize paid long-term support services (LTSS). "Roughly 17 percent will spend over $100,000 and almost nine percent will spend over $250,000," Slome affirms.



By 2040, the total prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias in the United States is expected to approximately double from 7.2 million to nearly 13 million, with 8.5 million women and 4.5 million men expected to develop dementia.



To help create awareness, the organization, which originally founded the Awareness Month initiative, has posted a number of tools. They can be accessed online at www.aaltci.org/about/long-term-care-awareness-month-2020.php



"Long-term care insurance is one of the planning options available to individuals," Slome points out. Some 7.5 million currently have some form of this insurance coverage. "The long-term care insurance industry paid out $11 billion in benefits to some 310,000 individuals with insurance protection in 2019. That number will increase each year as the current number of policyholders grow older and, as a result, are more likely to begin their claim," the expert added.



