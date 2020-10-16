Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ThrottleNet Press Release

Receive press releases from ThrottleNet: By Email RSS Feeds: ThrottleNet Offers Free Data Security Toolkit for National Cybersecurity Month

St. Louis, MO, October 16, 2020 --(



The goal of Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) is to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity across the nation, ensuring that all Americans have the resources and education they need to be safer and more secure online. CISA (Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency) has developed a number of tools for this purpose and ThrottleNet is providing these posters for break/work areas, puzzles and games for training purposes, and video conference backgrounds at no charge to continue to remind employees of the dangers involved with the challenges of online safety. All can be found at https://ThrottleNet.com/cybersecurity.



“Do your part. Be Cybersmart, is our theme to help business owners achieve their data security goals,” said George Rosenthal, ThrottleNet Partner. “This month we are focusing on helping companies enhance their cybersecurity through all of our outreach whether it be from a ThrottleNet team member, a blog, email or any of the witty tools on our website.”



Rosenthal said some of the areas of focus include, “If you connect it, protect it.” How to properly secure devices at home and work. How to secure Internet-connected devices in healthcare, and the future of connected devices.



“Any business can download these posters, puzzles or kit tools free of charge from the ThrottleNet website. You don’t have to sign-up or register. It’s a great way to educate your team and, at the same time have some fun.”



For more visit https://throttlenet.com/cybersecurity.



ThrottleNet, recently named the #1 IT Firm in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly for the fifth year in a row, became an open book management company in 2010 and every member of the team shares in the firm’s monthly profits. This, coupled with the fact that customers are not locked into long term agreements, ensures each team member goes above and beyond to provide the best customer service in the industry. For additional information visit https://throttlenet.com



AboutThrottleNet, Inc.

Steve Turner

314-205-0800



throttlenet.com



