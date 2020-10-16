Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rokform Press Release

Receive press releases from Rokform: By Email RSS Feeds: Rokform Announces New Phone Cases for Apple iPhone 12

Rokform, a pioneer in magnetic smartphone cases, is excited to launch a collection of cases for the new Apple iPhone 12s.

Irvine, CA, October 16, 2020 --(



“Every fall, without fail, Apple releases its new iPhones. There’s always a mix of changes both big and small to look forward to,” said Rokform Vice President Steve Petyo. “At Rokform, our design process is no different. We’re always updating our case design to reflect the new iPhone body, but we also make functional improvements to strengthen our cases and keep our customers excited about our products. They’ll love our newest cases for the iPhone 12s.”



Made with active lifestyles in mind, Rokform iPhone cases are built to go Beyond Protection. The iPhone 12 cases feature RokLock, the company’s dual-retention locking system, and magnetic technology, for the most secure hold on the market. The magnets are now 33% bigger, which makes for an even stronger grip. Rokform phone cases for the iPhone 12 also include magnetic RokLock plugs, enabling users to enjoy wireless charging or double up on magnets and get twice the grip. Rokform also increased the screen, and corner protection without adding extra bulk.



Rokform pioneered safe magnetic technology in the mobile accessory space in 2011 with a line of magnetic smartphone cases and automobile mounts. Apple has now embraced the convenience and utility of magnets in their new iPhones using a revived “MagSafe” technology and magnetic smartphone-centric accessories.



There's a Rokform case to suit every lifestyle:



The Rugged is built using dual-compound materials; a hard polycarbonate outer shell protects from drops while the soft, impact-resistant core absorbs shocks. The case is finished, with a carbon-etched design that keeps phones scratch resistant.



The Crystal provides enough protection for most people, while maintaining a slim, lightweight design. Like the Rugged, the Crystal is built to last, exceeding military drop-test standard MIL-STD 801G-516.6.



The Rugged, available in black, and the Crystal, available in clear, are available now for iPhone 12 smartphones and older. Rokform’s smartphone cases can also be used with any of Rokform’s mounts and accessories, including car mounts, bike mounts, and motorcycle mounts. Learn more at rokform.com.



Pricing and Availability



Cases for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available for pre-order at www.rokform.com and retail for $49.99.



To learn more about the iPhone 12 cases or any of Rokform's other products, contact Kaylin Murray at 855-765-3676 or media@rokform.com, or visit www.rokform.com.



About Rokform



Launched in January 2011, Rokform® quickly established itself in the consumer electronics industry by manufacturing uniquely designed and engineered products for the iPhone, Galaxy, and other devices. Rokform products include a complete line of mountable cases, car mounts, bike mounts, motorcycle mounts, and accessories. www.rokform.com Irvine, CA, October 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As the 2020 lineup of Apple iPhones were announced this week, Rokform is excited to highlight its collection of ultra-protective magnetic and twist lock smartphone cases. Smartphone users everywhere can keep their new Apple iPhones protected with Rokform’s two flagship phone cases, Rugged and Crystal, available now on Rokform.com.“Every fall, without fail, Apple releases its new iPhones. There’s always a mix of changes both big and small to look forward to,” said Rokform Vice President Steve Petyo. “At Rokform, our design process is no different. We’re always updating our case design to reflect the new iPhone body, but we also make functional improvements to strengthen our cases and keep our customers excited about our products. They’ll love our newest cases for the iPhone 12s.”Made with active lifestyles in mind, Rokform iPhone cases are built to go Beyond Protection. The iPhone 12 cases feature RokLock, the company’s dual-retention locking system, and magnetic technology, for the most secure hold on the market. The magnets are now 33% bigger, which makes for an even stronger grip. Rokform phone cases for the iPhone 12 also include magnetic RokLock plugs, enabling users to enjoy wireless charging or double up on magnets and get twice the grip. Rokform also increased the screen, and corner protection without adding extra bulk.Rokform pioneered safe magnetic technology in the mobile accessory space in 2011 with a line of magnetic smartphone cases and automobile mounts. Apple has now embraced the convenience and utility of magnets in their new iPhones using a revived “MagSafe” technology and magnetic smartphone-centric accessories.There's a Rokform case to suit every lifestyle:The Rugged is built using dual-compound materials; a hard polycarbonate outer shell protects from drops while the soft, impact-resistant core absorbs shocks. The case is finished, with a carbon-etched design that keeps phones scratch resistant.The Crystal provides enough protection for most people, while maintaining a slim, lightweight design. Like the Rugged, the Crystal is built to last, exceeding military drop-test standard MIL-STD 801G-516.6.The Rugged, available in black, and the Crystal, available in clear, are available now for iPhone 12 smartphones and older. Rokform’s smartphone cases can also be used with any of Rokform’s mounts and accessories, including car mounts, bike mounts, and motorcycle mounts. Learn more at rokform.com.Pricing and AvailabilityCases for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available for pre-order at www.rokform.com and retail for $49.99.To learn more about the iPhone 12 cases or any of Rokform's other products, contact Kaylin Murray at 855-765-3676 or media@rokform.com, or visit www.rokform.com.About RokformLaunched in January 2011, Rokform® quickly established itself in the consumer electronics industry by manufacturing uniquely designed and engineered products for the iPhone, Galaxy, and other devices. Rokform products include a complete line of mountable cases, car mounts, bike mounts, motorcycle mounts, and accessories. www.rokform.com Contact Information Rokform

Kaylin Murray

1-855-765-3676



www.rokform.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Rokform Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend