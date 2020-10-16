Virtual Meetings and Events Start-up, Meet i2i, to Host Free Launch Party Event

Press Releases Meet i2i Press Release

Meet i2i, a new virtual meetings and events platform, will be holding their launch party this Friday, October 16, 2020.

Oakland, CA, October 16, 2020



The Meet i2i platform is an immersive experience with exciting possibilities for interactive performance, music and concerts, e-Learning, remote offices, and e-commerce. Almost all social interactions are possible in the Meet i2i platform. Walk up and strike up a conversation. Hold “walk and talk” meetings. Have a private conversation away from the group. Even gather at the bar or on the dance floor.



At the heart of the Meet i2i platform is their proprietary “Eye-to-Eye” feature, which uses patent-pending technology to intuitively re-create intuitively human connection through direct eye contact and spatial video.



Starting at 5:30 pm PST, invite your friends and join the party for a fully interactive virtual experience including a self-guided murder mystery, mini team-building games, ice-breaker events, a live DJ, dancing, mixology, and more.



Reserve Your Spot at the Party Today



