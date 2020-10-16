PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Virtual Meetings and Events Start-up, Meet i2i, to Host Free Launch Party Event


Meet i2i, a new virtual meetings and events platform, will be holding their launch party this Friday, October 16, 2020.

Oakland, CA, October 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Meet i2i, a new virtual meetings and events platform, will be holding their launch party this Friday, October 16, 2020. The public is invited to attend this free event where they will experience a revolutionary way to connect online.

The Meet i2i platform is an immersive experience with exciting possibilities for interactive performance, music and concerts, e-Learning, remote offices, and e-commerce. Almost all social interactions are possible in the Meet i2i platform. Walk up and strike up a conversation. Hold “walk and talk” meetings. Have a private conversation away from the group. Even gather at the bar or on the dance floor.

At the heart of the Meet i2i platform is their proprietary “Eye-to-Eye” feature, which uses patent-pending technology to intuitively re-create intuitively human connection through direct eye contact and spatial video.

Starting at 5:30 pm PST, invite your friends and join the party for a fully interactive virtual experience including a self-guided murder mystery, mini team-building games, ice-breaker events, a live DJ, dancing, mixology, and more.

Reserve Your Spot at the Party Today

(https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-i2i-launch-party-tickets-123552965245)
Contact Information
Meet i2i
Austin Abhay
858-442-8924
Contact
www.meeti2i.com

