The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Plans to Hold an Open House on Sunday in Coburg

The Stephanie Coats Team, a multi-million dollar producing team at Eugene and Springfield Keller Williams Realty, will be hosting an open house on Sunday in Coburg.

This home offers oak hardwood floors, high ceilings, and handpicked finishes. The kitchen features a high end Jenn-Air Gas Appliance package, quartz countertops, 17ft center island, and breakfast bar seating. In the great room you will find a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Versatile office/guest space. The main level suite offers a large bathroom with tile shower, extra deep soaking tub, and a walk in closet. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms, full bathroom, and an oversized bonus room. Outside you will find a patio, landscaped backyard, and oversized RV parking.



For more information about 32549 Hatfield St, the open house, or the home that Stephanie Coats has listed, please contact her at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.com



