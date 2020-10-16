Choose954 and Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week Co-Founder Honored by South Florida Business & Wealth in Up & Comer Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Choose954 Press Release

The Up & Comer Awards were created to honor young professionals who have achieved excellence in their careers, shown a commitment to their community and demonstrated leadership.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, October 16, 2020 --(



Snow is a local arts advocate, community builder, creative entrepreneur and one of the proudest Broward natives you will ever meet. That pride has led him to furthering Choose954, a social movement he co-created a few years ago to cultivate culture and community in Broward and an incredible example of a young professional that has achieved excellence in their career, shown a commitment to their community and demonstrated leadership in multiple areas.



Snow, along with his business partner Andrew Martineau, have created several community building initiatives designed to cultivate culture and community in Broward County (954) and has been a leading voice for the arts and advocate of the benefits of building and supporting a Creative Economy. These initiatives have included Art Fort Lauderdale (“The Art Fair On The Water”), Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, the Choose954 Local Artist Discovery Series, AAF Creative Zen and Zero Empty Spaces. He’s also a founding board member of The 1,000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project and Ocean Rescue Alliance. Snow is passionate about pursuing his passions while making his community a better place to live - not just a better place to vacation.



“It is such an honor to be recognized for the work I love doing in the community, and getting the opportunity to create platforms for discovery of creativity that highlight the amazingly talented people that call Broward County their home,” says Evan Snow, Co-Founder Choose954, Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week. “This Up & Comer Awards Ceremony comes just a day before we speak to the world about the Art Week we have created and how it changes the way we view cities.”



Snow’s commitment to the Broward County community has garnered national and international attention to his hometown and that passion and commitment will be on display on an international level – although virtually, during Boston Design Week (Sept. 30-Oct. 17, 2020) where he, along with business partner will be speaking on the topic of “How An Art & Design Week Can Change The Way We View Cities” on Thursday October 15 at 4pm, moderated by Beth Davis of FINN Partners (Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, Public Relations partner). Registration for this free event can be found at https://bit.ly/3k0jG4E.



About Choose954

Choose954 (a division of UniteUs Agency) is a Community Outreach Platform designed to highlight and cultivate Culture & Community in Broward County and allow artists, and arts & culture organizations to reach a hyper-local audience searching for things to do and places to go. This is done through Choose954.com, Weekly Art & Culture Round-Up Newsletter, Editorial, Visual Storytelling, Social Media, Podcasts, Live Streaming and Video Coverage. For more information about Choose954, please visit www.choose954.com and @choose954



About UniteUs Group

Opening in 2017, UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefit clients and communities by ways of notoriety, innovation, and profit. Consulting services include market research, R&D, product and service design, prototyping, and the development of both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail brands. Creative services include brand strategy, brand design and identity, interactive marketing, creative direction, public and media relations, media planning and buying, event curation, and experiential marketing.



Evan Snow

954-361-4998



choose954.com



