N R Doshi and Partners Adds Online Accounting Services to Its List of Offerings

With the expansion of businesses across geographies and in multiple products, the volume of work increases. Technology is the sure-shot solution to cater to increased business activity for any company. Even the online accounting and bookkeeping services ensure extra assistance to clients to keep their financial data updated and in compliance with statutory laws and regulations.



Small and medium businesses use online accounting services as they improve the efficiency of operations. The use of technology strengthens and streamlines the processes of keeping accounts, allowing businesses to focus on their core business.



N R Doshi and Partners has introduced online accounting services for its clients. It provides all those services that it offers offline through the online route. Depending on the customer requirements, the company provides accounting-related services through various software programs such as Microsoft Dynamics, QuickBooks, Xero, Sage, Tally, and many more.



Kinnari Doshi, the Managing Partner of N R Doshi and Partners, states, “The company’s accounting professionals have the knowledge of international accounting standards and experience of dealing with various industries. This enables us to deliver customized, cost-effective online accounting services to our clients to obtain a clear view of their current and projected financial position."



The company provides effective online accounting services, including basic bookkeeping, cash flow, and forecasting, account reconciliation, and updating backlog accounts. The online bookkeeping services comprise maintaining bills, invoices, and receipts; reconciliation for multiple bank accounts; creating insightful and analytic reports from data; and budget preparation and forecasting.



She adds further, “We ensure that your books of accounts are secured, updated, and compliant with statutory laws. By this automatic, real-time management of your accounts, we let you focus on growing your business and off-load the burden and stress of accounting from your head. Moreover, you can remain in contact with us through phone, emails, online chats, or text messages.”



N R Doshi and Partners is a leading accounting firm with headquarters in Dubai and seven other offices in the UAE. Its basket of services includes audit and assurance, accounting, company incorporations, VAT consulting, outsourcing, and advisory services. Its rich experience of 34 years in various industries and services drives the growth of its client companies in UAE. With a cooperative approach, concrete business relationships, and a specialized talent pool, the company promises quality results for its clientele always.

