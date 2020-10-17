Press Releases Integrated Investment Research Press Release

Receive press releases from Integrated Investment Research: By Email RSS Feeds: Integrated Investment Research Cancel 2020 Seminar

Tokyo, Japan, October 17, 2020 --(



PR & Marketing manager Michael Turner released the following statement, "Due to current circumstances around the world with many restrictions in place such as social distancing and large groups of people it is simply not possible to run these events as we would of in the past. Everyone here from the directors and those scheduled to be there are very upset about this as we have always enjoyed our trips down under. We will continue to monitor the situation and only hope the current pandemic can cool off sooner rather than later."



Integrated Investment Research would like to send thoughts and best wishes to all those effected by the current pandemic. Tokyo, Japan, October 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Unfortunately Integrated Investment Research have had to cancel their 2020 trip to Australia and Europe.PR & Marketing manager Michael Turner released the following statement, "Due to current circumstances around the world with many restrictions in place such as social distancing and large groups of people it is simply not possible to run these events as we would of in the past. Everyone here from the directors and those scheduled to be there are very upset about this as we have always enjoyed our trips down under. We will continue to monitor the situation and only hope the current pandemic can cool off sooner rather than later."Integrated Investment Research would like to send thoughts and best wishes to all those effected by the current pandemic. Contact Information Integrated Investment Research

Michael Turner

03-5847-3520



https://integratedinvestmentresearch.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Integrated Investment Research