Cristal Standards, an Intertek Company, Announces POSI-Check, an Easy to Implement Audit Solution for the Prevention of the Spread of Infection in the Hospitality Sector

Lowell, MA, April 20, 2020 --(



POSI-Check was created to support organisations over the coming months as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The POSI-Check solution guides hoteliers and restaurants to demonstrate they are effectively managing the prevention of spread of infection. An easy to implement solution, it provides the tools needed to maintain a level of POSI control in any environment to give guests’ assurance that their health and safety is of utmost importance.



Dedicated total quality assurance experts will work with the staff and management teams to implement the POSI protocols in a facility. Certification will be earned through hands on training sessions, bi-monthly auditing, and easy-to-use swab tests to detect adenosine triphosphate (ATP) of key surfaces in public common areas such as toilet and bathrooms, bars and dining areas, reception and concierge desks, elevators and escalators, gym and leisure facilities.



"As leaders in health, safety, and quality to the hospitality industry we understand the ongoing impact this will have on our clients. POSI-Check will help to ensure your staff is complying with necessary measures in order to prevent the spread of infection, while assuring your guests that their welfare is top priority," says Cristal Standards CEO, Stephen Tate. “POSI-Check was designed to help our hospitality partners prepare to ensure the safety of their staff and guests as the world resumes travel post-COVID19.”



With the travel and tourism sector contributing $8.8 trillion to the global economy* and outpacing the growth rate of world GDP, consumer awareness and concerns in relation to health, hygiene, safety and security when travelling have increased significantly due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The potential reputational damage for hotels caused by poor hygiene safety and security standards, combined with greater regulation and compliance requirements imposed by governments in tourist destinations, has seen more importance placed upon the need for bespoke, innovative outsourced Quality Assurance solutions.



POSI-Check was designed to complement other Cristal Standards modules including FoodCheck, DineCheck, and RoomCheck which help our clients identify, prioritise and effectively manage risk over multiple disciplines whilst allowing them to focus on delivering the promises associated with their brand. The POSI-Check module is currently available in English, Spanish, French, Arabic, Turkish, Greek, and Portuguese.



Intertek’s Cristal Standards solutions are suitable for all hospitality industries including food establishments such as bakeries, restaurants, hotels, catering, fast food chains, coffee shops, and retail and luxury stores. By partnering with Intertek, your establishments will benefit from our global network with experts using unique principles to evaluate sites on a global scale with a standard comparison benchmark. Intertek provides the right set of tools and inspections, to provide total quality assurance to all its customers.



Lauren Whittemore

+1-800-810-1195



https://www.intertek.com



