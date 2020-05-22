TUI Group Hotels Set to Re-Open in Germany After Being Awarded Health and Safety Certification Mark from Intertek Protek

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Intertek Press Release

Lowell, MA, May 22, 2020 --(



Intertek Cristal (previously Cristal International Standards), through its innovative new Protek Health Safety and Wellbeing Assurance programme, is delighted to announce that its first POSI-Check certifications have been issued to several TUI Group Germany hotels via its innovative remote auditing technology, Inview. Intertek Cristal is playing a key role as part of TUI’s "ten-point plan" to re-open its hotels, providing a training and inspection programme for staff which includes training materials, webinars, checklists and customer information.



The POSI-Check audit assesses organisations' ability to prevent the spread of infection via policies, procedures, infrastructure, and dedicated resources and personnel.



TUI’s hotels in Germany assessed by Intertek Cristal successfully passed with very strong scores, highlighting the vast amount of work the hotel management teams have done to meet government guidelines and POSI best practices. The hotels which underwent auditing were certified within a two-week period. All TUI owned German hotels will need to gain the certification before they can welcome guests through the doors and Intertek is working around the clock to enable this to happen.



Intertek Cristal recently launched its new POSI-Check audit protocol, created to support organisations as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and adjusts to a "new normal." This innovative new programme, part of Protek, the world’s first industry-agnostic, end-to-end Health, Safety and Wellbeing Assurance programme for people, workplaces and public spaces, is designed to complement other Intertek Cristal Standard modules including FoodCheck, DineCheck, and RoomCheck, all of which are commonly used throughout the travel and tourism industry.



Steve Tate, CEO Intertek Cristal, said: “As countries around the world emerge from lockdown, it is clear that the number one concern for guests wanting to travel and stay in hotels will be whether the right cleanliness, health, safety and hygiene standards are in place. We are delighted to have helped TUI’s hotels in Germany to prepare for re-opening through our industry leading POSI-Check auditing programme, which we delivered remotely to comply with social distancing requirements. TUI’s hotels have put in place independently assured health, safety and hygiene practices and staff training which will give guests the confidence and peace of mind to return, knowing that the most stringent measures are in place. Hotels across Germany cannot re-open until certain standards have been met and we are now focused on helping the entirety of TUI’s hotels in Germany to re-open their doors.”



Lauren Whittemore

+1-800-810-1195



https://www.intertek.com



