Intertek Supports Major Hotel Group to Implement Protek POSI-Check Across Its Network of Hotels to Meet New Health & Safety Standards

Intertek Group, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is supporting leading European destination management and hotel group Meeting Point Hotels, as it re-opens its hotels in line with stringent health, safety and wellbeing measures. Meeting Point Hotels is a subsidiary of FTI Group, the third largest tour operator in Europe and operates more than 70 hotels across 11 countries including, Malta, Morocco, Greece, Oman, Egypt, Spain, Italy, Croatia and Turkey.

Intertek has a longstanding partnership with Meeting Point Hotel Management through its Cristal brand. As part of its innovative new Protek Health Safety and Wellbeing Assurance programme, Intertek will support Meeting Point International implement a safe and healthy re-opening plan and identify, prioritise and effectively manage risk for its hotels through its new Prevention of the Spread of Infection Protek POSI-Check audit protocol. Protek POSI-Check was created to support organisations as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and was designed to complement other Cristal Standards modules including FoodCheck, DineCheck, and RoomCheck.



By implementing Protek POSI-Check as part of Meeting Point Hotels’ risk management programme, this will ensure their more than 8,000 employees around the world all have the tools needed to maintain a level of POSI control in any environment, and give guests’ assurance and confidence that their health and safety is of the utmost importance.



POSI-Check certification will be earned through hands on training sessions, bi-monthly auditing, and easy-to-use swab tests to detect adenosine triphosphate (ATP) of key surfaces in public common areas such as toilets and restrooms, bars and dining areas, reception and concierge desks, elevators and escalators, gym and leisure facilities. Clear evidence affirming that the hotels meet with independent assurance standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be visible in the form of door hangers, signs and certificates across the premises.



Stephen Tate, CEO Intertek Cristal said: “The global tourism industry will continue to feel the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic as travelers gain a heightened awareness of their health, safety, and hygiene risks. We are proud to support Meeting Point International in showing their guests that their safety is their top priority and give them the confidence to stay at their hotels around the world. Through Intertek Protek solutions, like Protek POSI-Check we can help organisations around the world not only recover from the effects of the pandemic but thrive in this “new normal” environment.”



