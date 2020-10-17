Versasec Launches vSEC:CMS Version 5.9

Press Releases Versasec AB Press Release

The latest version of vSEC:CMS from Versasec integrates with even more third party systems - the most connected version ever.

Enhancements found in vSEC:CMS S5.9 include the following:

* Update CA/PKI connections to: digicert ONE, Entrust: CA and neXus

* New smart card printers supported from both Fargo and Datacard

* Extended PIV credential management functionality

* Closer integrations with prioritized Thales Digital Identity & Security products

* Extended Yubico YubiKey functions

* Major updates to the vSEC:CMS Operator Console in regards to UX (new graphics). performance (faster communication), convenience (SSO logon) and supportability (unique dialog identifiers)

* Brand new upgrade procedure: Updating to the latest version of vSEC:CMS now requires a Maintenance Code - see the support portal for details

* New Microsoft AD-GlobalCatalog (GC) search functionality

* First Beta version of vSEC:CMS User Self-Service for Apple macOS



"Version 5.9 of vSEC:CMS is a big step forward both for system administrators and for end-users. For example, administrators, or operators, can enjoy greatly improved performance by making use of the new communication layer and updated UI. Users can try out the new experience on Apple Macintosh, the most consumer-focused OS in the world. This is truly our best version of vSEC:CMS yet, don’t wait, upgrade to 5.9 today!” said Joakim Thorén, CEO and Founder of Versasec.



About vSEC:CMS S-Series

While most companies recognize the importance of two-factor authentication (2FA) of user identities, managing their 2FA implementations with proprietary solutions in-house can be time consuming and costly. Versasec's cost-effective, easily implemented, and intuitive vSEC:CMS remove the barriers to identity and access management (IAM). Versasec vSEC:CMS is optimized for deployment in large-scale projects.



About Versasec

About Versasec

Versasec is the leading provider of state-of-the-art highly secure identity and access management solutions. With its flagship product, vSEC:CMS, Versasec eases the deployment of physical and virtual smart cards for enterprises of any size. Versasec's solutions enable its customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials more cost effectively than other solutions on the market.

Joakim Thoren

+46 8-555 103 10



https://versasec.com



