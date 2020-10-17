Anniversary Days 2020. Fifteen Days to Celebrate Italian Food Joy’s Anniversary.

Press Releases Italian Food Joy Press Release

The Italian marketplace online, known for offering excellent Italian foods, celebrates their fourth year of business activity.

Italian Food Joy is an Italian marketplace, where producers sell their best foods. These are carefully selected before being offered on the website. It has been online since 2016 and now is followed by the most refined gourmets. Some of them, besides buying foods available on the web pages, sometimes ask for customized orders, or specialties on demand. This way of being present on the web has been rewarded by visitors and followers of many European Countries.Italian Food Joy celebrates its fourth anniversary: 15 days of discounts on the best Italian delicacies. "Bonus Codes" will be given to all the newsletter subscribers. An excellent opportunity to try Italian specialties. Italian Food Joy offers high quality products, coming from the best Italian tradition and used by many chefs in Italy and abroad.

