United For Human Rights Florida Announces Virtual Celebration for the International Day of Human Rights

Clearwater, FL, October 17, 2020 --(



United for Human Rights opened its Center in downtown Clearwater in July 2015. UHR’s mission is: “to teach youth and adults their human rights so as to inspire them to become valuable advocates for peace and tolerance.”



According to the Executive Director of UHR Florida chapter, Cristian Vargas: “That’s exactly why, since 2015, we’ve partnered with over 1300 organizations and community leaders across Florida, providing them with human rights educational resources.”



Vargas also said that: “The key driving force behind all of those partnerships are UHR’s volunteers. UHR volunteers do everything from reaching out to Florida educators to help them teach human rights, to setting up community events and working on out-reach activities.”



10 December, 2020 is the 72nd anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the United Nations landmark document ratified on the 10th of December 1948.



For more information about United Human Rights Florida, and to learn more about this event, please email Cristian at Cristian@humanrights.com. Follow United for Human Rights Florida on Facebook to watch the live stream. www.Facebook.com/HumanRightsFL.



About United for Human Rights:



Cristian Vargas

727-467-6960



Humanrights.com



