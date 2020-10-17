A Fashion Show for Youth Who Are Turning Their Lives Around

Press Releases United for Human Rights Florida Press Release

Clearwater, FL, October 17, 2020 --(



Their website states: “Miracles Outreach has provided foster care and other services to more than 3000 youth and families in Florida since 2000. We focus on children who are homeless, have been abused or were victims of Human Trafficking between the ages of twelve and seventeen.”



The Florida chapter of United for Human Rights, is a non-profit with the purpose of educating people on their human rights so as to create valuable advocates for peace, equality and tolerance. UHR provides human rights educational resources to help people who have survived human trafficking know they have rights and nobody can take them away.



“Human trafficking is one of the largest violations of human rights,” said Cristian Vargas, the Executive Director of United for Human Rights Florida chapter. “We support and partner with organizations who share our purpose, and Miracles Outreach and their staff are doing an incredible job at helping solve this trafficking pandemic.”



For more information about Miracles Outreach and their event, please visit their website: www.miraclesoutreach.org. Follow United for Human Rights Florida on Facebook to learn more www.Facebook.com/HumanRightsFL.



About United for Human Rights:



Cristian Vargas

727-467-6960



Humanrights.com



