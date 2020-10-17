Drug-Free Tennessee Celebrates National Night Out Virtually

Press Releases Drug Free South Press Release

Drug-Free Tennessee participates every year in National Night Out Against Crime by distributing the Truth About Drugs and giving lecture presentations to the community.

Keeping Youth off Drugs has long been the message of Drug-Free Tennessee (DFT), which is the local chapter of the international non-profit The Foundation for a Drug-Free World. The group has promoted a drug-free life with education and prevention materials for young people.



The cornerstone of the Foundation’s educational program is the Truth About Drugs booklets, which enlighten all ages on the dangers of common street drugs. These booklets are available for download or to order for free online.



As well, the international website for the Foundation has a plethora of educational tools including award-winning public service announcements on every drug of choice, educator’s kits, as well as posters and other visual assistants.



The booklets can be passed out in volume, presented during lectures and seminars with adults and youth alike, or shared one on one to pass along the message. Volunteers are working in schools and communities continuously throughout Tennessee and the South to ensure young people can lead better lives without the grip of addiction or substance abuse.



Drug-Free Tennessee ambassadors are often hard at work during Fall, and especially promote drug-free living during the last week of October, Red Ribbon Week, a national drug prevention and awareness week, as well as National Night Out Against Crime.



The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a secular nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign is the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiative. For more information, visit drugfreetn.org or drugfreeworld.org.



