Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Spencer Savings Bank Press Release

Receive press releases from Spencer Savings Bank: By Email RSS Feeds: Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes Ryan Peene as Senior Vice President and Director of Market Growth and Development

Elmwood Park, NJ, October 17, 2020 --(



Peene is an accomplished senior executive with years of experience in commercial and government banking. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Government Banking and Corporate Development at SB One Bank. Prior to this, he worked as a consultant at MBI GlukShaw Public Affairs, one of New Jersey’s largest public affairs firms. He has been very successful in developing and cultivating strong relationships in these arenas throughout the state.



“We are pleased to welcome Ryan to the Spencer team. His relationships and experience in the government and commercial banking arenas compliment the Bank’s existing growth strategies and will position us for continued success,” says George Celentano, Senior Vice President and Head of Retail Banking. “In addition to this, he is deeply committed to giving back to the communities he serves and has spent time on numerous boards of business and community-based organizations. He is going to make a great addition to the Spencer team.”



In 2019, Peene received the 40 Under 40 award from NJBIZ magazine. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Greater Bergen Community Action and also serves on the Rutgers Business School Center for Real Estate Emerging Leaders board. He is an honorary member of the Hudson County Chiefs of Police Association, a former Commissioner and Vice Chairman of the Hoboken Planning Board and former member of the New Jersey Council on Local Mandates.



Peene graduated from the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business with a master’s degree in nonprofit business administration and from Rutgers University with an undergraduate degree in political science. In 2018, he graduated from the Wharton University of Pennsylvania’s American Bankers Association (ABA) Stonier Graduate School of Banking. He currently resides in Upper Saddle River, N.J. with his wife and three daughters.



About Spencer Savings Bank:

Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.



For more information, contact:

Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421

VP, Corporate Communications Director Elmwood Park, NJ, October 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Spencer Savings Bank is pleased to welcome Ryan Peene as Senior Vice President and Director of Market Growth and Development. Peene will be in charge of leading and executing strategic growth strategies for the bank.Peene is an accomplished senior executive with years of experience in commercial and government banking. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Government Banking and Corporate Development at SB One Bank. Prior to this, he worked as a consultant at MBI GlukShaw Public Affairs, one of New Jersey’s largest public affairs firms. He has been very successful in developing and cultivating strong relationships in these arenas throughout the state.“We are pleased to welcome Ryan to the Spencer team. His relationships and experience in the government and commercial banking arenas compliment the Bank’s existing growth strategies and will position us for continued success,” says George Celentano, Senior Vice President and Head of Retail Banking. “In addition to this, he is deeply committed to giving back to the communities he serves and has spent time on numerous boards of business and community-based organizations. He is going to make a great addition to the Spencer team.”In 2019, Peene received the 40 Under 40 award from NJBIZ magazine. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Greater Bergen Community Action and also serves on the Rutgers Business School Center for Real Estate Emerging Leaders board. He is an honorary member of the Hudson County Chiefs of Police Association, a former Commissioner and Vice Chairman of the Hoboken Planning Board and former member of the New Jersey Council on Local Mandates.Peene graduated from the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business with a master’s degree in nonprofit business administration and from Rutgers University with an undergraduate degree in political science. In 2018, he graduated from the Wharton University of Pennsylvania’s American Bankers Association (ABA) Stonier Graduate School of Banking. He currently resides in Upper Saddle River, N.J. with his wife and three daughters.About Spencer Savings Bank:Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.For more information, contact:Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421VP, Corporate Communications Director Contact Information Spencer Savings Bank

Anita Guerrero

201-703-3800 x. 8421



https://www.spencersavings.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Spencer Savings Bank Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend