Histria Books Announces the Release of "The Life and Times of Fuzzy Wuzzy"

"The Life and Times of Fuzzy Wuzzy" is the timeless story of a beloved bear born without any hair. Join Fuzzy Wuzzy as he lives life to the fullest. This book teaches children the importance of being kind and loving and that it’s not what you look like that is important. A great life begins with love for everyone and everything around you. The perfect book for reading aloud and sharing. The simple rhymes and beautiful illustrations are sure to engage your children for years to come. Fuzzy Wuzzy is not just a bear – he is a role model for all and an inspiration to live your life to the fullest. Fuzzy Wuzzy had no hair but it just didn’t matter!



The author, Craig Sidell, is a father of five wonderful children, living in the fuzziest city in the world, New York City. There with his amazing wife, his family explores the vibrant city around them and feasts on the best vegan food in the world. The illustrator, Evgeniya Kozhevnikova, is a talented young Russian artist from Tomsk in Siberia. Evgeniya has illustrated many children’s books and painted numerous watercolors, among other things. In the fall of 2017, the Museum of Art in Tomsk organized a solo exhibition of Evgeniya’s watercolor paintings.



Las Vegas, NV, October 17, 2020 -- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "The Life and Times of Fuzzy Wuzzy," written by Craig Sidell and illustrated by Evgeniya Kozhevnikova. The book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children, that both educate and entertain.

"The Life and Times of Fuzzy Wuzzy" is the timeless story of a beloved bear born without any hair. Join Fuzzy Wuzzy as he lives life to the fullest. This book teaches children the importance of being kind and loving and that it's not what you look like that is important. A great life begins with love for everyone and everything around you. The perfect book for reading aloud and sharing. The simple rhymes and beautiful illustrations are sure to engage your children for years to come. Fuzzy Wuzzy is not just a bear – he is a role model for all and an inspiration to live your life to the fullest. Fuzzy Wuzzy had no hair but it just didn't matter!

The author, Craig Sidell, is a father of five wonderful children, living in the fuzziest city in the world, New York City. There with his amazing wife, his family explores the vibrant city around them and feasts on the best vegan food in the world. The illustrator, Evgeniya Kozhevnikova, is a talented young Russian artist from Tomsk in Siberia. Evgeniya has illustrated many children's books and painted numerous watercolors, among other things. In the fall of 2017, the Museum of Art in Tomsk organized a solo exhibition of Evgeniya's watercolor paintings.

"The Life and Times of Fuzzy Wuzzy," by Craig Sidell, illustrated by Evgeniya Kozhevnikova, 32 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-058-2, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group.

