Sense of Wonder Experience Event Announcement

Albuquerque, NM, October 17, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The Sense of Wonder Experience, an Interactive, Interdisciplinary Experience of Contemporary Art.
Not just an exhibit, The Sense of Wonder Experience is a series of interdisciplinary projects combining visual art, poetry, music, and film.
Produced by a local collaborative, The New Mexico Arts Imaginative Collective, the purpose is to bring creativity to the participants by immersing them in the art-making process with the artists in various event activities. Thereby permitting them to be creative partners in the act of art-making.
There will be multiple streaming events coming on YouTube and Facebook channels for safe watching from anywhere.
Save the following event dates:
Art Reveal - Thursday, December 3, 2020
Music Experience - Thursday, December 10, 2020
Film Experience - Thursday, December 17, 2020
All events will be live streaming through support by WESST Enterprise Center beginning at 7:00 PM Mountain Time. Subscribe to the newsletter to receive future event details.
Name: Carey Rose O’Connell, Marketing Manager
Phone: (505) 814-3726
Email: senseofwonderexhibit@gmail.com
Website: senseofwonderexperience.tumblr.com
Subscribe to our newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/743754398ebe/senseofwonderexperience
You can also follow the project on any of our social pages:
YouTube: @senseofwonderexperience
Instagram: @senseofwonder505
Twitter: @SenseOfWonderNM
Facebook: @SenseOfWonderExperience
Pinterest: @senseofwonderexperience