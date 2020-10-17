PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Sense of Wonder Experience

Sense of Wonder Experience Event Announcement


There will be multiple streaming events coming to YouTube and Facebook for safe watching from anywhere.

Albuquerque, NM, October 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Sense of Wonder Experience, an Interactive, Interdisciplinary Experience of Contemporary Art.

Not just an exhibit, The Sense of Wonder Experience is a series of interdisciplinary projects combining visual art, poetry, music, and film.

Produced by a local collaborative, The New Mexico Arts Imaginative Collective, the purpose is to bring creativity to the participants by immersing them in the art-making process with the artists in various event activities. Thereby permitting them to be creative partners in the act of art-making.

Save the following event dates:

Art Reveal - Thursday, December 3, 2020
Music Experience - Thursday, December 10, 2020
Film Experience - Thursday, December 17, 2020

All events will be live streaming through support by WESST Enterprise Center beginning at 7:00 PM Mountain Time. Subscribe to the newsletter to receive future event details.

Name:​ Carey Rose O’Connell, Marketing Manager
Phone:​ (505) 814-3726
Email:​ senseofwonderexhibit@gmail.com
Website:​ ​senseofwonderexperience.tumblr.com
Subscribe to our newsletter:​ ​https://mailchi.mp/743754398ebe/senseofwonderexperience

You can also follow the project on any of our social pages:
YouTube​: ​@senseofwonderexperience
Instagram​: ​@senseofwonder505
Twitter​: ​@SenseOfWonderNM
Facebook​: ​@SenseOfWonderExperience
Pinterest​: ​@senseofwonderexperience
Contact Information
The Sense of Wonder Experience
Carey Rose OConnell
505-814-3726
Contact
www.tumblr.com/blog/senseofwonderexperience

