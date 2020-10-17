Sense of Wonder Experience Event Announcement

Press Releases The Sense of Wonder Experience Press Release

There will be multiple streaming events coming to YouTube and Facebook for safe watching from anywhere.

Not just an exhibit, The Sense of Wonder Experience is a series of interdisciplinary projects combining visual art, poetry, music, and film.



Produced by a local collaborative, The New Mexico Arts Imaginative Collective, the purpose is to bring creativity to the participants by immersing them in the art-making process with the artists in various event activities. Thereby permitting them to be creative partners in the act of art-making.



Save the following event dates:



Art Reveal - Thursday, December 3, 2020

Music Experience - Thursday, December 10, 2020

Film Experience - Thursday, December 17, 2020



All events will be live streaming through support by WESST Enterprise Center beginning at 7:00 PM Mountain Time. Subscribe to the newsletter to receive future event details.



Name:​ Carey Rose O’Connell, Marketing Manager

Phone:​ (505) 814-3726

Email:​ senseofwonderexhibit@gmail.com

Website:​ ​senseofwonderexperience.tumblr.com

Carey Rose OConnell

505-814-3726



www.tumblr.com/blog/senseofwonderexperience



